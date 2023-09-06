Taylor Swift's Banner Won't Return to Crypto.com Rafters for Lakers, Clippers Games

Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift's banner will not be returning to the rafters at Crypto.com Arena any time soon.

The banner, which Kobe Bryant presented to Swift for her 16 sold-out shows at the arena in 2015, has been in storage since 2020 after the Lakers removed it to hang their 17th championship banner.

Arash Markazi of The Messenger reported Crypto.com Arena officials plan to display the banner at some point in the future. The Swift display will likely take place after the Clippers exit fo their own arena and Crypto.com Arena undergoes its own remodeling.

"We are going to look for a place to display it on the main concourse," president of Crypto.com Arena Lee Zeidman said. "We want to make it a photo-op where fans can take a picture with it."

Bryant presented Swift with the banner after she set a record with 16 straight sold-out shows. She has not played the arena since, opting for stadiums on her two most recent tours.

The Clippers hid the banner after it was erected amid a flurry of jokes about Swift having more banners than them. The NHL's Los Angeles Kings would later follow suit.