College Football Rankings 2023: Week 2 Standings, Schedule and Predictions

0 of 4

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns came close to knocking off the Alabama Crimson Tide last year.

Quinn Ewers and Co. may be in a better position to upset the perennial national championship contender on Saturday.

Part of the reasoning in favor of a Texas upset in Tuscaloosa has to do with Ewers' health.

The Texas quarterback was forced out of last year's clash in Austin with an injury. Hudson Card finished the game for the Longhorns and failed to finish off the upset bid.

Ewers holds the edge in experience over Jalen Milroe, who replaced No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, as Alabama's quarterback.

Milroe needs to at least match Ewers' production for Alabama to pick up an early statement win of its own.

Texas-Alabama is the marquee Week 2 matchup, but there are plenty of other important clashes on Saturday.

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will try to keep up their fantastic start in the first home game for the program's new head coach and a few ranked teams face tricky road tests.