Sean McVay: It Would've Been 'Pretty Hypocritical' If I Left Rams After Struggles

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

After speculation that the 2022 season was going to be his last as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Sean McVay is embracing the challenge of rebuilding what has been one of the most successful franchises in the NFL since he was hired six years ago.

Speaking to The Athletic's Jeff Howe about his decision to return, McVay explained it would have been "pretty hypocritical" to ask players to be resilient and buy in only for him to walk away at the first sign of trouble:

"Anything else in terms of going and doing other things, that would have been a convenient narrative to run away from some challenging times," McVay said. "I think … when you ask your players to be resilient, to persevere, to push through some tough times, it would have been pretty hypocritical if I didn't follow some of the things that I ask of them.

"It was a pretty quick decision that I was able to make. But I wanted to make sure I could get myself grounded and have a plan in place to address some of the things I needed to address."

There was retirement speculation around McVay in the middle of last season. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said on The Rich Eisen Show in November "in all likelihood" the 37-year-old's future with the Rams was tied to how long Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey were on the team.

As the 2022 campaign was coming to an end, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McVay's immediate future with the club was in limbo and he needed time away to "process all that has transpired over the past year."

Los Angeles went from winning a Super Bowl in 2021 to losing several key players for long periods due to injuries that resulted in a 5-12 record last season. The 12 losses were the most ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion.

The Rams announced on Jan. 13 that McVay informed them he was "excited" to return in 2023.

Speaking to reporters in March about his decision to return, McVay made it clear he wanted to ensure he was "making a decision that's in alignment for years to come, not an every-year type of deal."

Los Angeles did change its usual approach to roster building in the wake of last season's disappointment. Ramsey was traded to the Miami Dolphins for tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round draft pick.

There were no marquee free-agent signings or additions via trade. McVay and general manager Les Snead appear to be focused on resetting in order to get the salary cap in order and build for the long-term future after winning a title two seasons ago.

Stafford, Kupp and Donald remain on the roster, but there aren't many other familiar faces on the roster for Rams fans. They signed 26 undrafted free agents and went into training camp with nearly 40 rookies.

Last season was the first time McVay had a losing record as a head coach. He is 60-38 overall, has made the playoffs four times and won one Super Bowl title in two appearances in six years with the Rams.