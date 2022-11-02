Report: Rams HC Sean McVay to Retire 'in All Likelihood' When Core Players Leave

Harry How/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is reportedly considered likely to retire once the core of Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey are no longer with the team.

"I think there's also an acknowledgment—this is something that I've talked about the last few months—Sean McVay's future with the team is probably tied to those four guys," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said on The Rich Eisen Show. "In all likelihood, when those guys are gone, McVay is going to be gone, too.

"So, I think the way they look at this is, 'We have to do everything we can to maximize what we've got right now. Because we've got a special, special coach, and we've got a special core of players. Maybe that lasts for another year. Maybe it lasts for five. Whatever that period of time is, we need to get the most of those guys right now.'"

McVay has openly talked about the concept of burnout and admitted he doesn't see himself remaining on the sidelines into old age.

“If I was to put a timeline on it, I am nowhere close to not wanting to coach football,” McVay told Eisen in May. " I love coaching so much. The question was asked if I was going to be a lifer in coaching, and then I elaborated on I don’t know if I see myself doing this until I’m 70.”

Amazon reportedly pursued McVay hard for a spot in the TV booth for Thursday Night Football, offering him up to $100 million to leave coaching. McVay turned it down and wound up signing an extension with the Rams through 2026.

Donald, in particular, has been open about considering retirement. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year flirted with walking away from the game after the Rams' Super Bowl win in February but ultimately chose to return on a three-year, $95 million deal.

Ramsey is under contract through the 2025 season, while Stafford and Kupp recently signed deals that keep them in Los Angeles through 2026.

Barring something unforeseen, it's likely we have at least four more years of McVay on the sidelines.