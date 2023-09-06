Deion Sanders on Colorado Players Getting Attention: 'All We Have to Do Is Win'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

After Colorado pulled off an impressive 45-42 upset win over No. 17 TCU on Saturday, head coach Deion Sanders is encouraging his players to bask in the limelight of success.

"They [players] have seen that, 'Hey, man, all we have to do is win. You see all the attention that we're getting?' That has registered now," Sanders said Tuesday, per ESPN. "These young men, they know now that if we just ball out, we're going to get the love that we desire. And that's all they want. They want attention, focus, a little love and light. Ain't nothing wrong with that as long as they use it in the right way."

The Buffaloes were rewarded with the No. 22 spot in this week's AP Top 25 after Saturday's victory over the Horned Frogs, who were favored by three touchdowns entering the game.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is Deion's son, and two-way star Travis Hunter were the talk of social media for their dazzling performances in their Colorado debuts. The two of them were among the nearly 90 newcomers to the Colorado roster since Sanders was hired as head coach in December.

The 56-year-old took over a team that went 1-11 in 2022. While his roster overhaul drew some criticism, Saturday's showing helped Sanders prove that his approach was effective. He received praise from fans and even future opponents.

"Everything he's ever done in football he's been successful at, so he's being successful here already," said Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, who will be standing across the field from Sanders on Saturday. "They've got elite players."

The Buffaloes have also earned the respect of the oddsmakers. Colorado enters Saturday's game as a 2.5-point favorite over Nebraska, which lost its season opener to Minnesota.

If there's one person who's not surprised by the Buffaloes' swift rise to success, it's Sanders.

"I'm a winner," he said. "We're going to end up winning."