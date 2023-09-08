Ranking MLB's Top 5 AL and NL Cy Young Candidates with 1 Month to Go

0 of 12

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The AL and NL Cy Young races have been wide open all season, and here in early September both awards are still very much up for grabs.

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has been the favorite in the AL race for several weeks now, but his lead over the rest of the field could potentially be erased before the regular season winds to a close.

The NL front-runner appears to be San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell, though a high walk rate could be held against him by some voters and open the door for someone else to take home the hardware.

So, who all belongs in the AL and NL Cy Young conversations?

In an effort to mirror the five-player ballots that will be submitted by Baseball Writers' Association of America voters, we ranked our top five AL and NL candidates with a little less than one month left in the 2023 regular season.

Note: Each player's current odds to win the award come courtesy of DraftKings.