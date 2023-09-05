Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Reveals Tom Brady's Text After Colorado's Win vs. TCU

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed 38-of-47 passes for 510 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Buffaloes to a monstrous 45-42 upset win over then-No. 17 TCU last Saturday.

On Tuesday, Sanders revealed to reporters that he got a text from retired seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady, who provided a simple motivational message:

It's just one game, but it's easy to see why Sanders is so special. He was clearly unfazed by the moment and the microscope on the Colorado program thanks to his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, taking over with a tremendous amount of hype after a great three-year run with Jackson State.

Of course, there's plenty of season remaining, with Colorado having 11 more regular-season games beginning Saturday with a home matchup against Nebraska. The spotlight will remain on Colorado as it embarks upon a 2023 campaign that started about as well as possible.

Therefore, Brady's advice to Sanders is likely merited as the team continues its journey. Of course, Sanders is looking like a future Heisman candidate, and his determination and talent led to a tremendous day. But there's more to go for the Buffaloes as they look to stack wins.