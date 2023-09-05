Giants' Daniel Jones Jokes Duke Is 'Football School' After Clemson Upset

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Duke may be a basketball powerhouse, but it can play some football too.

Just ask Clemson and Daniel Jones.

The New York Giants quarterback, who played collegiately for the Blue Devils, told reporters Duke is a "football school" while laughing following Monday's stunning 28-7 victory over the Tigers.

Jones admitted he did not stay up for the entire game, which is unfortunate for him because he missed a show from Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and a complete meltdown from the Tigers.

Leonard threw for 175 yards and ran for 98, but his best moment came early in the third quarter when he broke a tackle in the backfield and scampered for a 44-yard touchdown. That play changed the game, as the Blue Devils seized the lead and never looked back.

It helped Duke's cause that Clemson couldn't get out of its own way. The visitors moved inside Duke's 10-yard line three times in the second half just to turn it over twice and miss a field goal. They also threw an interception and turned it over on downs twice in their other second-half possessions.

The result was a monumental win for Duke as it looks to continue building its football program into a contender in the ACC.