Colorado's Travis Hunter Would've Followed Deion Sanders to Alaska, HS Coach Says

Set Number: X164412 TK1

Jackson State, Colorado or the University of Alaska.

The location apparently wouldn't matter for Travis Hunter as long as he was being coached by Deion Sanders.

"(In high school) he would watch clips of Deion, did the same dances, played defensive back and receiver like Deion," Hayden Gregory, who was an assistant coach of Hunter's in high school said, per David Ubben and Justin Williams of The Athletic. "If Deion went to Alaska University, Travis would have followed him."

That plan seems to be working out just fine for Hunter.

Sanders was primarily a cornerback during his Hall of Fame career, but he also returned kicks and punts while occasionally working in as a wide receiver. He is familiar with what it takes to impact the game in all facets, and that is exactly what Hunder did during Colorado's thrilling 45-42 season-opening victory over TCU.

Hunter, who followed his coach from Jackson State to Colorado, finished with 11 catches for 119 yards on offense and three tackles and a diving interception on defense. That diving interception deep inside Buffaloes' territory likely prevented TCU from scoring, which may have made the difference in such a close game.

The two-way star looks like an early Heisman Trophy candidate and has Colorado playing better football than it has in years.

And all for the coach he would follow anywhere.