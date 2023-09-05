Colorado's Travis Hunter on Role: 'Being off the Field on the Sideline Is Boring'

AP Photo/LM Otero

Despite taking on a massive workload on Saturday in his debut for the Colorado Buffaloes, Travis Hunter doesn't plan on changing that anytime soon.

Hunter, who starred at both wide receiver and cornerback while playing 129 of 160 total snaps in Colorado's 45-42 upset win over No. 17 TCU, told David Ubben and Justin Williams of The Athletic that his preference is to be on the field as much as possible.

"I don't have a limit of snaps. I want to play all of them. I don't like to be off the field," Hunter said. "Being off the field on the sideline is boring."

Hunter's breakout performance saw him rack up 11 catches for 119 yards on offense while allowing just three catches on nine targets and recording a highlight-reel diving interception on defense.

The two-way sophomore star vaulted his name into the early conversation of Heisman Trophy contenders. After Hunter's stellar showing in the season opener, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is confident that he can continue performing at a high level on both sides of the ball.

"I tried to tell you, but you ain't wanna believe me," Sanders said postgame when asked if Hunter could keep this up. "Travis is Him, like the young folks say. Travis is it."