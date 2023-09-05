Clippers' Ty Lue: Paul George, Kawhi Leonard 'on Track to Be 100%' by Training Camp

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers enter the 2023-24 season with high expectations, but much of the team's success will hinge on the health of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

After battling injuries in each of the last two seasons, Leonard and George are on pace to be fully healthy by the start of training camp, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said during an appearance on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast (h/t Arthur Hill of Hoops Rumors).

"They're both on track to be 100 percent by the time training camp starts, and that's what we need," Lue said. "You know, our best players will be healthy, and we've just been in an unfortunate situation where our two best players (haven't had) a full season together the last three years and that's been tough on us."

The Clippers were primed to be among the NBA's top title contenders when they signed Leonard and acquired George via trade ahead of the 2019-20 season. However, injuries to both players has limited the team from making a deep playoff run in each of the last four seasons.

Neither Leonard nor George has played more than 57 games in a season since joining the Clippers.

While the Clippers have reached the playoffs in three of four seasons with the duo, they haven't been able to reach the NBA Finals. The furthest L.A. has gone in the playoffs in the last four seasons is the 2021 Western Conference finals.

The Clippers missed the postseason altogether in 2021-22 as Leonard missed the entire season with a torn ACL and George was limited to just 31 games with a torn UCL in his right elbow.

L.A. returned to the playoffs in 2022-23, but Leonard was limited to two games after tearing his meniscus in the first round against the Phoenix Suns and George missed the postseason entirely with a sprained right knee.

If healthy, the Clippers should be able to challenge the top contenders in the Western Conference with the return of Russell Westbrook and the addition of players like Kenyon Martin Jr.

The Clippers open the 2023-24 season on Oct. 25 against the Portland Trail Blazers.