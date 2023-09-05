FIBA World Cup 2023: Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions for Wednesday

FIBA World Cup 2023: Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions for WednesdaySeptember 5, 2023
The last of the four quarterfinal games played at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is the most anticipated one.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada face off with Luka Doncic and Slovenia to book a semifinal spot alongside either Germany or Latvia.
The two European nations kick off Wednesday's two-game slate. Germany owns a perfect 5-0 record at the World Cup, while Latvia, the surprise of the event, went 4-1.
Canada and Germany are both favored to win by 8.5 points, but the final scores could be closer than the point spreads suggest.
Slovenia can keep any game close with Doncic running the show and Latvia has beaten France and Spain as an underdog already in the tournament.
Wednesday Schedule and Odds
Germany (-8.5) vs. Latvia (4:45 a.m. ET, ESPN+)
Canada (-8.5) vs. Slovenia (8:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+)
Predictions against the spread in bold.
Canada vs. Slovenia
No one would complain if the Canada-Slovenia game features a Gilgeous-Alexander-versus-Doncic showdown.
They have been two of the best individuals at the FIBA World Cup, and 30-point games from each player is expected at this stage.
Doncic scored the most points of any player at the World Cup to date. He has 132 points for an average of 26.4 points per contest.
Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fifth on the World Cup scoring chart with 23.8 points per game.
Canada holds the edge in scoring depth. It averaged seven more points per game than Slovenia through the first two rounds.
Dillon Brooks and RJ Barrett combined for 38 points in the win over Spain that propelled Canada into the final eight.
If Gilgeous-Alexander receives that type of scoring support on Wednesday, Canada has the potential to cruise to a victory.
Slovenia has one other player, Klemen Prepelic, in the top 100 of individual scoring at the World Cup. Canada has four players in the top 100.
Prepelic and Mike Tobey need to increase their output alongside Doncic to have a chance of beating Canada, but the Canadian scoring depth could end up being too much for the European side to handle.
Germany vs. Latvia
Latvia unexpectedly qualified for the World Cup quarterfinals.
The result is even more shocking when you realize Kristaps Porzingis is not on the roster.
Latvia overachieved just to reach this point, but with the way it is playing, it may not slow down with the upsets against Germany.
Germany was quietly brilliant at the tournament for its first four games and then it exploded for a 100-71 win over Slovenia.
Dennis Schroder bested Doncic in points and assists and he was joined by four teammates in double figures.
If that version of Germany shows up on Wednesday, Latvia could be in trouble in its attempt to contain Schroder, Moritz Wagner, Daniel Theis and Co.
Germany scored over 100 points in each of its last three games. Latvia's scoring has been more up and down. Its two 100-point showings came in the opener against Lebanon and in its last game versus Brazil.
Germany can overwhelm Latvia with its scoring. Latvia's path to victory features a strong defensive showing. Latvia held France and Spain under 90 points.
