FIBA World Cup 2023: Odds, Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions for Wednesday

ADEK BERRY/AFP via Getty Images

The last of the four quarterfinal games played at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is the most anticipated one.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada face off with Luka Doncic and Slovenia to book a semifinal spot alongside either Germany or Latvia.

The two European nations kick off Wednesday's two-game slate. Germany owns a perfect 5-0 record at the World Cup, while Latvia, the surprise of the event, went 4-1.

Canada and Germany are both favored to win by 8.5 points, but the final scores could be closer than the point spreads suggest.

Slovenia can keep any game close with Doncic running the show and Latvia has beaten France and Spain as an underdog already in the tournament.