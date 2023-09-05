Rapoport: 'All Signs Point' to Joe Burrow Playing for Bengals vs. Browns amid Injury

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joe Burrow returned to Cincinnati Bengals practice last week and appears set to start Sunday's season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said "all signs point" to Burrow being on the field despite his lack of reps during training camp due to a calf strain.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters he's currently considering Burrow "day-to-day" in his recovery.

"Just keep getting reps in you know, and I thought today was a really good day for him. It was encouraging to see and so we'll just take it one day at a time," Taylor said.

In addition to dealing with recovery from the calf injury, Burrow has been negotiating a long-term contract extension with the Bengals throughout the offseason. There has been no update on progress in contract talks, but it's looking increasingly like Burrow will be under center Week 1 with no long-term commitment from the Bengals.

Cincinnati has its franchise quarterback under contract through the 2024 season, but the lack of new deal is noteworthy given the deals handed out to lesser quarterbacks. Burrow will almost certainly become the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history on an annual basis when his new deal is signed. Justin Herbert, drafted five picks behind Burrow in 2020, currently holds that moniker at $52.5 million per season.

Burrow threw for 4,475 yards and 35 touchdowns against 12 interceptions last season, leading the Bengals to their second straight AFC Championship Game. While Cincinnati fell short in a matchup against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs, this is already the greatest sustained run of greatness in franchise history.

Given the lack of contract and potential reinjury of the calf muscle, it would be fair if Burrow took the time to ensure he's 100 percent before returning. That said, it's looking increasingly like he feels comfortable being under center Sunday afternoon.