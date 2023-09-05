College Football Coaches Poll 2023: Complete Week 2 Rankings Released

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

One week into the 2023 college football season, and the Coaches Poll already looks a bit different after some big results.

Week 1 came to an end with No. 9 Clemson losing 28-7 to Duke, which both sent the Tigers tumbling down the polls and heaped further pressure on head coach Dabo Swinney. His team now sits 21st in the Coaches Poll heading into Week 2.

As expected, Georgia and Michigan retained the top two spots.

Week 2 AFCA Coaches Poll

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Texas

11. Notre Dame

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. North Carolina

17. Oklahoma

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Ole Miss

21. Clemson

22. Tulane

23. Texas A&M

24. Duke

25. Colorado

The most consequential game from the opening week saw Florida State pull away from LSU in the second half and earn what proved to be a comfortable 45-24 victory over the then-No. 5 Tigers.

Jordan Travis finished 23-of-31 for 342 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Michigan State transfer Keon Coleman was unstoppable in his Seminoles debut, as he caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns.

It felt like head coach Mike Norvell may not survive his second season after FSU finished 5-7 in 2021. Now, the administration's faith in him is paying off, as the 'Noles went 10-3 last year and have established themselves as the strongest playoff contender in the ACC so far this season.

Meanwhile, this loss was a major setback for LSU.

Poaching head coach Brian Kelly from Notre Dame was a clear sign of intent from the Tigers, who won a national title with each of their last three coaches. Expectations are much higher in Kelly's second year on the heels of a 10-win campaign, and Sunday wasn't a great opening statement.

National runner-up TCU also received a reality check after watching Colorado roll over its defense to the tune of 565 yards and 45 points.

One game in, the Coach Prime experiment couldn't be going much better for the Buffaloes. You can't blame Deion Sanders for reveling in his team's upset as he continues to silence his skeptics.

It will be interesting to see if the full context of that game changes as the season wears on.

Perhaps the Horned Frogs, who lost a number of key players and saw their offensive coordinator leave in the offseason, are going to take a big step backward. Or maybe they had a bad day at the office and will steadily round into form.

If it's the former, some of the hype toward Colorado might look a bit misplaced in retrospect. It isn't often you see a team that went 1-11 a year earlier occupy a place in the Top 25 after the first week.

The Buffaloes will want to continue building positive momentum Saturday against Nebraska as the schools renew their rivalry.

Looking ahead to Week 2, no matchup will be bigger than Alabama's clash with Texas.

The Longhorns nearly upset the Crimson Tide in Austin last year, and they might have done it had Quinn Ewers not gotten injured. Texas isn't the favorite for the rematch in Tuscaloosa, but anything short of a victory might be a disappointment for its fans.

A lopsided defeat would be an especially concerning sign since head coach Steve Sarkisian is already facing some questions over whether he's the right guy to return the program to the top of college football.

Should the Longhorns prevail, Texas might be back—for real this time.