Clemson, Dabo Swinney Ripped by CFB Fans After Stunning Week 1 Loss to Duke

There was a time when Dabo Swinney's Clemson program was an annual national title contender.

Now it is losing to Duke by multiple scores to start the season.

The Blue Devils stunned the Tigers with a 28-7 victory on Monday at Wallace Wade Stadium, continuing the downward trend that Clemson has experienced of late under Swinney.

Clemson was a nightmare in the red zone, couldn't take advantage of Duke's mistakes and was outplayed from the opening minutes.

Clemson has nobody to blame but itself for the loss. After all, this is how the team's second-half possessions unfolded:

Reached Duke's 1-yard line before a blocked field goal

Reached Duke's 7-yard line before losing a fumble

Reached Duke's 1-yard line before losing a fumble

Turnover on downs

Interception

Turnover on downs

Duke had plenty of miscues of its own, including a muffed punt that set up Clemson's one touchdown and a lost fumble in the Tigers' territory, but quarterback Riley Leonard made enough plays with his arm and legs to create some separation.

He threw for 175 yards while adding 98 on the ground, 44 of which came on a thrilling touchdown run to start the second half:

The Blue Devils never looked back from there and may have ended the Tigers' national title chances before they even got a chance to form.

As for the bigger picture, Clemson seems to be well behind the likes of Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and other national powerhouses at this point. It went to four College Football Playoff national championship games in five years from 2015 through 2019 but has not been the same since.

Its 2020 season ended with Justin Fields throwing for six touchdowns as the Buckeyes destroyed Swinney's group in the CFP. Its 2021 season ended in the Cheez-It Bowl of all places, and its 2022 campaign ended with a blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Even reaching the Orange Bowl this season seems like a long shot after Monday's showing.