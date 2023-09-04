Nick Bosa Rumors: 49ers' Contract Offer More Than T.J. Watt's $28M per Year

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers and star defensive end Nick Bosa remain at an impasse in contract negotiations, but the team reportedly made him a significant offer that he continues to refuse.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 49ers' offer to Bosa exceeds that of Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt's $28 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid defensive end in the league. However, Bosa is seeking more than that.

"This really isn't a question of, is he gonna be the NFL's highest-paid pass rusher. It sounds to me like they're already there, already past T.J. Watt," Rapoport said. "That's not really what this is about. ... This is about how close to Aaron Donald's $31 million and change does he get, or does he get over that?"

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Bosa is set to earn $17.8 million on the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. He has yet to practice with the team amid the contract dispute, and Rapoport noted that if Bosa is not present by Wednesday, "it will not bode well for him being able to participate" in Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During his absence from training camp, Bosa has accumulated more than $4 million in fines. However, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reported that the 49ers are "not expected to enforce" the fines once a new deal is reached.

With Bosa leading the way, San Francisco ranked first in the league last season with opponents averaging just 300.6 yards per game. The 25-year-old led the NFL with 18.5 sacks while also adding 51 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

The 49ers know that Bosa is an integral part of their success, but his teammates understand his desire to get paid what he feels he deserves.

"We'd love to have Bosa, obviously. That's a no-brainer. Best defensive player in the NFL and it shows," safety Talanoa Hufanga said Monday. "We just have to prepare as if he's not going to be here. That's an upper-echelon, front-office question, so, I don't know if I can answer more on that. … When Bosa gets here with that No. 97 on, it'll be nice."