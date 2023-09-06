B/R CFB Recruiting: 12 Players Who Could Surge Up Rankings with Huge Senior Seasons

0 of 12

Credit: 247Sports

With the vast majority of high school players now signing in December's early period, programs around the country need to have most of their class in place by this time of year.

But there are always late-rising prospects who burst onto the scene and even others who use their senior seasons for catalysts into big-time rankings boosts as they show out on the football field.

Several players in the 2024 recruiting class—including a couple of uncommitted prospects—are much more talented than their rankings, and they will prove with massive senior seasons they will surge up the recruiting rankings.

As expected, most of the players on this list already have decided where they'll play their college football, but with flips on the horizon and the transfer portal after that, you never know how winding a road will be.

From a handful of quarterbacks who are better than they're ranked to some defenders and athletes ready to roll, here are a group of guys with major surge potential between now and the recruiting services' final rankings.