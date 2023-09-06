B/R CFB Recruiting: 12 Players Who Could Surge Up Rankings with Huge Senior SeasonsSeptember 6, 2023
B/R CFB Recruiting: 12 Players Who Could Surge Up Rankings with Huge Senior Seasons
With the vast majority of high school players now signing in December's early period, programs around the country need to have most of their class in place by this time of year.
But there are always late-rising prospects who burst onto the scene and even others who use their senior seasons for catalysts into big-time rankings boosts as they show out on the football field.
Several players in the 2024 recruiting class—including a couple of uncommitted prospects—are much more talented than their rankings, and they will prove with massive senior seasons they will surge up the recruiting rankings.
As expected, most of the players on this list already have decided where they'll play their college football, but with flips on the horizon and the transfer portal after that, you never know how winding a road will be.
From a handful of quarterbacks who are better than they're ranked to some defenders and athletes ready to roll, here are a group of guys with major surge potential between now and the recruiting services' final rankings.
Andy Bass, Oklahoma ATH Commit
Looking at the 247Sports profile of Oklahoma commitment Andy Bass may fool you. The Heritage Hall High School in Oklahoma City is listed as a quarterback, which is the position he plays (and plays extremely well) right now.
But that's not where he'll suit up for the Sooners.
The 5'11", 200-pound athlete pledged to his home-state school and coach Brent Venables in late August, despite some programs recruiting him to play quarterback. Instead, his power, physicality and speed with play well in DeMarco Murray's running backs room in Norman.
Bass showed out in his team's opener, accounting for six touchdowns. That's a sign of things to come for a player who is under-ranked because of his position as a quarterback. Bass' size playing that particular position was a liability, but now that he's going to be an offensive weapon, watch out.
He's the type of athlete who can shine anywhere you put him, and Venables should be thrilled to get a player of his ilk and be able to put him on the field and watch him blossom. If he doesn't work out as a running back, Bass' versatility ensures he'll get run at another spot.
Think of players like Billy Bowman (who wound up in the defensive backfield) and Jaren Kanak (linebacker), who came into Norman without a defined positional home and wound up making a quick impact. Bass has that kind of ability.
Boo Carter, Tennessee ATH Commit
There's a reason why a lot of terrific teams wanted Bradley Central (Tennessee) High School athlete Boo Carter. Ultimately, he chose to stay home and make the short drive of I-75 to Knoxville to play for the Vols.
But he could have gone essentially anywhere and chose coach Josh Heupel's program over the likes of Michigan and Colorado.
He's far too electrifying to be ranked the No. 226 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He's just a lowly 3-star on 247Sports, and that's far too low.
At 5'10", 184 pounds, Carter isn't going to jump out at anybody physically, but he has a swagger to him on and off the field prospects gravitate toward. On the field, some of the highlight-reel plays posted on Twitter against stellar competition has Tennessee fans wondering how he isn't going to get the ball in his hands on offense.
Scenic City Sports
OH. MY. GOD. BOO FREAKIN CARTER!!! The Vols commit just went into highlight mode! 61 yards to the house! Bradley Central with a commanding 21-3 lead over Maryville! 2:30 left before halftime. IT IS LOUD here at JIMMIE LOVELL FIELD!
Right now, Carter appears ticketed for the defensive secondary, but that could change, especially considering how much Heupel loves offense. Regardless of where Carter plays, he's going to have a great chance to get on the field early in Knoxville.
With highlight-reel plays like the one above circulating, don't be surprised if he continues to fly up rankings.
Will Hammond, Texas Tech QB Commit
Some stats can't be argued, and Texas Tech quarterback commitment Will Hammond is putting up the type of numbers that are making waves nationwide.
When Patrick Mahomes takes notice, you have to start considering there may be more to it than just a "system" signal-caller in the Lone Star State.
The first of two quarterbacks from that talent-rich state hits the list in Hammond, who is slated to play for coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders. As of now, the 6'1.5", 190-pound Hutto High School prospect is a 4-star prospect but rated the No. 21-rated quarterback and the 346th-rated overall player in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
But in an 82-80 loss (yes, you read that right) to Liberty Hill last week, Hammond completed 36 of 58 passes for 719 yards and four touchdowns, plus ran for another 88 yards and six touchdowns. A remarkable 10 total touchdowns caught the eye of Mahomes.
With those numbers and that type of athleticism, recruiting services may begin to rethink their rankings. It's obvious Hammond has the green light to do whatever it takes to help his team win in a place where football is religion.
Jaylen Harvey, Uncommitted Edge
One of the most sought-after recruits in the Atlantic region who remains uncommitted is Gaithersburg, Maryland edge-rusher Jaylen Harvey.
At 6'3", 250 pounds, he possesses the type of frame you love to see in versatile defensive linemen, and while Harvey has the athleticism to remain on the outside, he also could grow into an interior lineman.
That's why several teams are trying to convince him to come to their school, despite the fact that he isn't even among the nation's top 350 prospects. Yes, he's a 4-star, but just barely. Playing in a talent-rich area with the eyes of coaches around the country could change that, too.
Harvey has that quick-twitch ability coaches love, and even though Penn State coach James Franklin's recruiting class is getting full, he would love to add Harvey to the Nittany Lions' class. Meanwhile, Maryland coach Mike Locksley wants to keep him home to play for the Terrapins.
Perhaps the wild card in this race is USC, which has come across the country and could make some noise in Harvey's recruitment, as well. Rivals.com's Adam Friedman noted Harvey wanted to get his recruitment over before his senior season started, so a pledge could come at any time.
Once that happens, he is going to show out and prove he is ranked far too low with a monster final season before heading to his college of choice.
Hauss Hejny, TCU QB Commit
If you don't know the name Hauss Hejny, you'd better get used to it. Pronounced "HOSS Haney," that sounds like the most Texas name ever, despite the spelling.
His 5'11.5", 185-pound frame may keep him from being one of the top-rated players in the nation, but the Aledo (Texas) High School playmaker is quite simply one of the biggest gamers in the entire class, and the things he does on the football field are incredible.
Most importantly to him and his family, he gets to stay home and play for the Horned Frogs, a program just 20 miles or so from his home. His father played outside linebacker and defensive end for Gary Patterson at TCU, and his mom went there, too.
Henjy could fit in perfectly for coach Sonny Dykes' program, which desperately needs a difference-making quarterback of the future. After what Max Duggan did on the ground and threw the air a season ago, Henjy has to love how he fits in that offense.
Last year as a high school junior, Henjy threw for for 2,094 yards and 20 touchdowns this past season, and also rushed for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns in 15 games. He was committed to Duke, but when Dykes came calling, playing for his hometown college was too good of an opportunity to pass up.
The nation's No. 242-ranked overall player and 16th-rated quarterback is better than that. He doesn't have the physical skill set as some of the others ahead of him, but he has a ton of athleticism and a short, compact build that has become popular recently in the game.
With a big final year, he should move up.
Tristan Jernigan, Texas A&M LB Commit
Tristan Jernigan doesn't have the type of offer list as a typical 3-star. When he committed to Texas A&M, teams like Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and others wanted him and still do.
The Aggies will have to hold off a list of suitors for the Tupelo, Mississippi linebacker, which is typical for a big-time prospect. The two instate SEC schools especially will still battle to get him to flip from his future home in College Station.
At 6'2", 220 pounds, Jernigan has prototypical SEC size, and he also has the speed and athleticism to play the position very quickly. Still, the recruiting services don't seem to think he's as great of a prospect as his suitors.
Jernigan is the nation's No. 508-ranked player and the 47th-rated linebacker, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. That's far too low, and Good Bull Hunting's managing editor Robert Behrens called that out very quickly after Jernigan decided to become an Aggie, stating on Twitter that he won't be a 3-star for long.
For the time being, though, he is, which is puzzling. Jernigan has been a stat-stuffing force in Mississippi high school ranks, and as he continues to do big things during his senior year, his ability alongside his big-name group of teams who covet him should eventually make him a higher-ranked prospect.
Regardless if that happens or not, Texas A&M got a good one.
Tovani Mizell, Kentucky RB Commit
Once upon a time, Tovani Mizell was a 4-star prospect who was all set on his collegiate commitment to two-time defending national champion Georgia.
Now, the versatile Fort Lauderdale, Florida, running back prospect has watched his rankings dip to 3-star status as the nation's No. 574-ranked overall prospect and the 42nd-rated running back. He committed to Kentucky back in June, so he will still play his ball in the SEC.
The belief here is Mizell is a much better running back than his ranking.
While he may not be one of the nation's top runners, Mizell has terrific size at 6'0", 210 pounds, and the Maryland resident who is now playing for Western High School in Florida has the speed and versatility to do a lot of things in Liam Coen's offense in Lexington.
According to the Winchester Sun, Mizell at one point or another boasted 31 offers, has played all over the field on offense and he didn't just suddenly become a different runner than the one who was coveted by teams from around the nation just a short season ago.
With a big senior season, he could see another boost in rankings, and while he may not be as highly rated as he once was, he's still a better player than one barely scraping his way into the top 600 players in the nation.
The Wildcats love their bigger backs and utilize them in the passing game, too. Mizell seems like the perfect fit for Kentucky.
Elijah Moore, Florida State WR Commit
Most of the prospects in the nation would love to be firmly in the top 200 prospects (nestled at No. 188 in the 247Sports composite rankings) and the 30th-rated receiver in the nation.
For Elijah Moore, though, that's too low.
The 6'4.5", 200-pound Olney, Maryland prospect who plays at powerhouse Good Counsel High School is a much better player than that. He is a big-framed pass-catcher who can bully defenders, and once he has the ball in his hands, his long strides make him a touchdown threat every time he gets a touch.
Despite overtures from Ohio State, Florida, Maryland, Penn State and others, Moore decided to play for coach Mike Norvell's Florida State Seminoles, where he looks like the perfect, big-bodied receiver to step in and try to earn reps at receiver along with '23 signee Hykeem Williams once Johnny Wilson goes to the NFL.
These days, if the Buckeyes want a receiver, it's a big deal, and Ohio State desperately wanted Moore. He is a terrific athlete who makes up for his lack of top-end speed with his physicality and ability to stretch the field with long strides.
It's just hard to believe he isn't considered a top-100 player when you watch his film. The guess is he will be rated much higher after his senior campaign than he is right now, and the Seminoles should be thrilled he's coming to Tallahassee.
Danny O'Neil, Colorado QB Commit
Want a true sleeper in the 2024 quarterback recruiting class? How about Colorado pledge Danny O'Neil.
The 6'0", 185-pound signal-caller from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis is just the No. 655-rated overall player in the country and the 41st-ranked quarterback, but the 3-star player is a better prospect than that.
At this summer's Elite 11 Showcase, O'Neil made a major impact, and it still didn't really make a blip in his rankings. According to SI.com's Brian Schaible, O'Neil has a bit of a chip on his shoulder.
"Obviously I feel like I've been a little underrated through the whole recruiting process and to be out here with top guys and prove I belong out here is something I look forward to and put my name out here and prove I'm one of the best guys in the country…" he said.
O'Neil has accuracy and athleticism, and while he doesn't have the physical traits that a lot of the top-rated passers do, that feeling of being slighted may wind up serving him well. There are a lot of traits to love, and he looks better than his rating.
With Shedeur Sanders making waves on the field for the Buffaloes, CU's recruiting is going to take off, and O'Neil is going to keep getting some publicity.
If he has a big year playing football in a major metropolitan area, you could see O'Neil's ranking hit a bit of an uptick. He looks like he may have been a sneaky-strong find in the Midwest for Prime Time.
Lamar Radcliffe, Utah RB Commit
If you love big running backs (and I definitely do), Lamar Radcliffe is worth your time getting to know. He's going to have a massive final season in the Sacramento area, then he's going to take his talents to Utah to play for coach Kyle Whittingham's program.
The Utes are getting a sleeper who is so much better than his 3-star status.
Perhaps the biggest reason why Sacramento High School bruiser who has been called a "man" and "Rambo in Pads" by the Sacramento Bee, is because he missed his junior season with a knee injury.
The out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality isn't ever a good thing in recruiting, and Radcliffe dipped to the No. 512-rated overall player and 44th-ranked running back in the class, according to the 247Sports composite.
That didn't keep a bevy of Pac-12 programs like Utah, Arizona, California and Mountain West programs from offering him.
"I don't think anyone can stop him," Sacramento coach Kimbbie Drayton told the Bee's Joe Davidson. "He's that good."
Fully healthy and ready to carry the load for the Dragons, Radcliffe is going to prove he was an absolutely terrific find for Whittingham, and don't be surprised if he has a bunch of additional interest once everybody sees his ACL and MCL are healed.
He's a 4-star find for the Utes.
Santana Wilson, Texas CB Commit
Remember when five-time Pro Bowler Adrian Wilson was roaming the secondary for the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL? Well, his son is about to be coming to a college football field near you, and the rangy cornerback has his father's ability.
Santana Wilson is committed to the Texas Longhorns, and the rangy, 6'0", 180-pound cornerback looks like a do-it-all defensive back ready to make a splash when his school of choice heads to the SEC.
While there's nothing wrong with his 4-star status or his No. 250 overall ranking, Wilson is better than that. The Scottsdale, Arizona, native is a prime prospect.
Not only does he have the pro pedigree, Wilson has shutdown ability and extremely strong ball skills. There are faster defensive backs in the class, but Wilson is flashy and quick, and he has been around NFL players his entire life. His father is still the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Carolina Panthers.
With another terrific season in high school, Wilson will prove he is a top-tier prospect. You probably don't need to tell Texas coach Steve Sarkisian that, and while not everybody can be considered elite, Wilson has a lot of the skill-set attributes you look for.
This is another major recruiting victory for the Horns.
Aneyas Williams, Notre Dame RB Commit
It's high time Aneyas Williams got a little more respect.
At 5'10", 195 pounds, he isn't the biggest runner in the nation, and no, Hannibal, Missouri, isn't a hot bed of football talent. But the Notre Dame commitment has dominated high school football, and the Fighting Irish commit still doesn't have the ranking to prove it.
Williams is the No. 262-ranked overall player in the '24 class and the nation's 17th-rated running back, but he can do a ton of things with the ball in his hands. There's a reason why essentially everybody around the nation wanted him.
Williams has displayed next-level acceleration and has thrived catching the ball out of the backfield throughout his high school career. With a compact build and a lot of wear and tear on his frame, he has proved durable and should thrive in Marcus Freeman's program.
With a four-touchdown performance to help his team to a win over Jefferson City last Friday night, Williams continues to post big-time prep numbers.
He is the type of all-purpose back who can line up a lot of spots and do anything in an offense you need to be successful. There certainly aren't 16 other runners in the nation better than him, and he has the potential to make an instant impact in South Bend.
You have to wonder what else he can do after a record-breaking career at Hannibal High School, but whether he moves up or not, he's deserving of a better ranking.
All stats courtesy of CFBStats and Sports Reference unless otherwise noted. Recruit rankings courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.
