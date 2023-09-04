Deion Sanders Says Son Shedeur Remembered TCU OC Snubbing Him Ahead of Colorado Win

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The Sanders family is keeping all of the receipts.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said Monday on The Pat McAfee Show that his son, Shedeur, remembered getting snubbed by current TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles at a camp a few years ago.

Sanders alluded to Shedeur's grudge leading up to the Buffaloes' 45-42 victory over No. 17 TCU on The Colorado Football Coaches Show (via Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated) when he discussed Shedeur's original commitment to Florida Atlantic in July 2020.

"So he chose FAU because he had a relationship with Willie Taggart that derived from FSU when he was gonna go there," Sanders said. "But the coordinator that we're playing against this week was there, and he didn't treat [Shedeur] kindly. So there's a lot of blood in that thing. There's a lot of bad blood in that thing."

The timelines are a little murky, though.

Briles coached at FAU, but it was on Lane Kiffin's staff in 2017. And while he worked under Taggart for one season at Florida State (2019), he was already the offensive coordinator at Arkansas when Shedeur pledged his future to Taggart and the Owls.

Shedeur had also spoken positively of Briles after visiting Florida State, his dad's alma mater, in 2019.

Regardless of whatever motivated the Colorado quarterback, he shredded the TCU defense to the tune of 510 yards and four touchdowns.