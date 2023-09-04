X

    Jim Harbaugh: Michigan Doesn't Have Offense or Defense, 'There's a We-fense'

    Erin WalshSeptember 4, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 27: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines speaks at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Jim Harbaugh is probably a fan of the saying, "There's no 'I' in team."

    The Michigan Wolverines head coach told reporters Monday that his job as a head coach is to be the "guardian of victory" and added, "There's no offense. There's no defense. There's a We-fense."

    Harbaugh's team was dominant in a 30-3 season-opening win against East Carolina on Saturday as quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns and the Wolverines defense held the Pirates scoreless until the final play.

    However, Harbaugh was absent from the season-opener as he's serving a university-imposed three-game suspension due to alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period.

    The NCAA is still investigating Harbaugh, but Michigan proactively suspended him in an attempt to avoid a harsher punishment later from the college athletics governing body.

    In Harbaugh's absence, the Wolverines have been coached by defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

    Michigan players showed their support for Harbaugh during Saturday's game by wearing t-shirts that read "Free Harbaugh." The team's offense also began its second series in the "train" formation and each held up four fingers to support the head coach and his jersey number.

    Harbaugh is eligible to return to the sideline on Sept. 23 against Rutgers. He'll miss games against UNLV and Bowling Green.