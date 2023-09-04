Peter King: Jalen Hurts Wins MVP, Damar Hamlin CPOY, Predictions for All NFL Awards

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got Peter King's MVP when the NBC Sports writer made his predictions for the NFL's top individual honors this season.

"Hurts has ascended to coach-on-the-field mode, in the Mahomes realm," King wrote in his weekly column. "He'll back up his brain with 40 passing/rushing TDs."

King also put Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin atop his preseason ballot for Comeback Player of the Year. Hamlin suited up this preseason, making his first appearance since suffering cardiac arrest on the field in January.

Here are King's full predictions:

MVP: Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas Cowboys

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Coach of the Year: Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Comeback Player of the Year: Damar Hamlin, safety, Buffalo Bills

On Hamlin, King said it's "contest over" the moment Hamlin logs his first snap against the New York Jets in Week 1, and it's difficult to dispute. Bills head coach Sean McDermott described his recovery as "remarkable" after he played in Buffalo's first preseason contest.

The MVP battle, on the other hand, is bound to be more hotly contested.

Hurts is a strong contender after finishing runner-up to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes last year. He threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 760 yards and 13 scores as the Eagles claimed an NFC title.

But Hurts will have stiff competition from Mahomes along with the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow, who were third and fourth in the 2023 voting. King also envisions a big year from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who claimed the third spot in his MVP rankings.