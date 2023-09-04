College Football Rankings 2023: Predicting Week 2 AP and Coaches Polls

0 of 3

130 shouts in celebration after his rushing touchdown in the second half during the Camping World Kickoff game between the LSU Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles, on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles should be rewarded in the AP and Coaches polls for earning the best win of Week 1.

Florida State made a statement on Sunday night with its over the fifth-ranked LSU Tigers that it could be a player on the national stage in 2023.

Mike Norvell's team began the season at No. 8 in both polls and a move into the top five feels likely given the lack of quality opponents the rest of the top 10 teams faced.

The other question for the poll voters to answer is whether or not the Colorado Buffaloes deserve to be ranked.

That may seem like a wild overreaction to some, but the Buffaloes earned one of the best victories of the weekend over the 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

Colorado did not receive any preseason votes in both polls, so it may come just short, especially if some voters keep TCU at the back end of their top 25.