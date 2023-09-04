X

    NFL Rumors: Daniel Jones Restructures $160M Contract, Giants Open $6.3M in Cap Space

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 4, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 11: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up before the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)
    Nic Antaya/Getty Images

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones restructured his contract with the team ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

    The move opens $6.315 million in new salary cap space for the Giants.

    Jones only just signed his four-year, $160 million deal with New York in the spring.

    It's unclear whether general manager Joe Schoen has an intended target in mind with his newfound flexibility.

    Perhaps the front office prefers to have some wiggle room to make moves in the middle of the season to account for any injuries or glaring weaknesses in the roster.

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    This gives the Giants some financial flexibility to make moves during the season. They were just $4.7M under the cap entering Monday, per NFLPA records. <a href="https://t.co/eieFW8DjEv">https://t.co/eieFW8DjEv</a>

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    Now Joe Schoen has a cushion to work with for the season. <a href="https://t.co/UvN7sk7AUT">https://t.co/UvN7sk7AUT</a>

    But one obvious conclusion to draw is that Schoen is maneuvering for something bigger.

    lindsey ok @lindseyyok

    Mike Evans? Are you there? <a href="https://t.co/5oPLjfjTG4">https://t.co/5oPLjfjTG4</a>

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is one notable star who could find a new home before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

    Evans' representatives have said he intends to leave Tampa Bay as a free agent next offseason in the absence of an extension before Week 1. The Bucs might decide trading him is better than losing him for nothing in 2024.

    Evans has a $13 million base salary for 2023, while the Giants were just $2.7 million under the cap before Jones' restructure. Although the math still doesn't add up, acquiring the four-time Pro Bowler theoretically got a little easier.

    Of course, Giants fans might be getting their hopes up for nothing because there's little right now linking the two parties beyond pure conjecture.

    Still, lowering Jones' salary cap number for 2023—and increasing his cap figure for the future—already would be somewhat odd if the Giants don't have a plan for actually utilizing it.