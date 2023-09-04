Samoa Joe Next Up for MJF and Biggest Takeaways From AEW All Out 2023 Results

0 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling.

Many dismissed the All Out 2023 card going into the night for fair reasons. The card was missing key stars in top matches, and the Chicago crowd was still reeling from the announcement of CM Punk's firing per AEW's official Twitter account.



However, this crowd rallied around great wrestling from a motivated roster. Top names like Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy and more came to work.



It was a night of many highs. MJF and Adam Cole successfully defended the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships. Samoa Joe made a statement at the expense of the AEW world champion. MIro and Powerhouse Hobbs got the crowd chanting about meat.



Bryan Danielson and Ricky Starks brutalized each other in a classic Straps match. Konosuke Takeshita definitively took a victory over Kenny Omega. Jon Moxley left Orange Cassidy in a pool of his own blood and took his International Championship after a tough fight.



This was an incredible show, one of the best AEW has ever produced. It came off as a definitive statement on AEW's direction while leaving plenty of important takeaways for the future.

