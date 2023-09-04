Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman Wow Social Media as No. 8 FSU Upsets No. 5 LSU

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles football team defeated the No. 5 LSU Tigers 45-24 on Sunday evening behind electric performances from quarterback Jordan Travis and wide receiver Keon Coleman.

Travis completed 23-of-31 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns (one interception). The first three of those scores went to Coleman, who amassed nine receptions and 122 receiving yards. Travis also added 38 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Coleman, a Michigan State transfer making his FSU debut, got the scoring going by taking a slant 40 yards to the house for a 6-0 edge:

He then snagged a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter despite overcoming great coverage to help tie the game at 14:

Travis gave FSU the lead for good with a one-yard rush late in the third quarter to make it a 23-17 game. Then the Coleman show continued in the fourth quarter, as Travis just lofted it up to his top target in the back corner of the end zone for a 30-17 edge:



Travis continued the scoring by faking a handoff and lobbing a pass to a wide-open Jaheim Hill, who did the rest for a 44-yard touchdown. Following the PAT, FSU held a 38-17 lead with seven minutes remaining.

Florida State added one more touchdown on a four-yard Bell run before a late 75-yard TD from LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to Brian Thomas Jr.

Naturally, there's plenty to be excited for FSU fans as they have a team that could very well be in the College Football Playoff discussion all year long.

Travis also planted his name into the Heisman Trophy conversation with his Week 1 brilliance, while Coleman looks like he'll be a real problem for ACC defenses all season long.

Analysis and commentary during the game praised the duo and the Seminoles as a whole.

FSU will now head home to Tallahassee for a matchup against Southern Miss on Saturday evening.