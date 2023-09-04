X

    Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman Wow Social Media as No. 8 FSU Upsets No. 5 LSU

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 4, 2023

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 03: Jordan Travis #13 of the Florida State Seminoles throws a pass in the first quarter against the LSU Tigers at Camping World Stadium on September 03, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
    Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

    The No. 8 Florida State Seminoles football team defeated the No. 5 LSU Tigers 45-24 on Sunday evening behind electric performances from quarterback Jordan Travis and wide receiver Keon Coleman.

    Travis completed 23-of-31 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns (one interception). The first three of those scores went to Coleman, who amassed nine receptions and 122 receiving yards. Travis also added 38 rushing yards and one touchdown.

    Coleman, a Michigan State transfer making his FSU debut, got the scoring going by taking a slant 40 yards to the house for a 6-0 edge:

    FSU Football @FSUFootball

    1⃣ 3⃣ ➡️4⃣ 🔥<br><br>Welcome to FSU, Keon!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoleFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoleFamily</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepCLIMBing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepCLIMBing</a> <a href="https://t.co/EQ67OXtxto">pic.twitter.com/EQ67OXtxto</a>

    He then snagged a 21-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter despite overcoming great coverage to help tie the game at 14:

    ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB

    Keon Coleman's second TD grab of the game 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/EnRIxx43On">pic.twitter.com/EnRIxx43On</a>

    Travis gave FSU the lead for good with a one-yard rush late in the third quarter to make it a 23-17 game. Then the Coleman show continued in the fourth quarter, as Travis just lofted it up to his top target in the back corner of the end zone for a 30-17 edge:

    FSU Football @FSUFootball

    This guy...<br><br>9 catches<br>122 yards<br>3 TOUCHDOWNS<br><br>Have a day, Keon. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoleFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoleFamily</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KeepCLIMBing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KeepCLIMBing</a> <a href="https://t.co/bkCcTMmtfk">pic.twitter.com/bkCcTMmtfk</a>

    Travis continued the scoring by faking a handoff and lobbing a pass to a wide-open Jaheim Hill, who did the rest for a 44-yard touchdown. Following the PAT, FSU held a 38-17 lead with seven minutes remaining.

    Florida State added one more touchdown on a four-yard Bell run before a late 75-yard TD from LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels to Brian Thomas Jr.

    Naturally, there's plenty to be excited for FSU fans as they have a team that could very well be in the College Football Playoff discussion all year long.

    Travis also planted his name into the Heisman Trophy conversation with his Week 1 brilliance, while Coleman looks like he'll be a real problem for ACC defenses all season long.

    Analysis and commentary during the game praised the duo and the Seminoles as a whole.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Keon Coleman, king of the contested catch. We have our first two-score lead of the night, and the Seminoles have scored on four straight possessions.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Jordan Travis has 73 career TD responsible for at Florida State, passing Jameis Winston for 3rd in FSU history.<br><br>He trails Chris Weinke (81) and Chris Rix (75). <a href="https://t.co/lBJflSuVNl">pic.twitter.com/lBJflSuVNl</a>

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    Fantastic play by Keon Coleman for his second big TD catch of the half. Huge momentum swings in this beautiful mess of a game. <a href="https://t.co/KLPWB9LGSe">https://t.co/KLPWB9LGSe</a>

    Brad Powers @BradPowers7

    Friendly reminder: <br><br>Michigan State is paying Mel Tucker NINETY-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS to let players like Keon Coleman transfer out post-spring.

    Fifth Quarter 🍢FSU 🍢 @fifthquarterfsu

    Keon Coleman is HIM. Hat trick in his first game at FSU! Let's goooo!<br><br>FSU extends their lead 31-17!

    Jim Nagy @JimNagy_SB

    So, Michigan State had Jayden Reed AND Keon Coleman at wide receiver last year?

    Curt Weiler @CurtMWeiler

    Keon Coleman with one of the best debuts in FSU football history?<br><br>Has to be up there with Jameis. 122 receiving yards, three touchdowns against the No. 5 team in the country.

    Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger

    Jordan Travis and FSU's receivers are having a day against LSU's DBs: 278 yards passing, 75% completion, two 100-yard wideouts (Coleman and Wilson). <br><br>FSU knocking on the door of a two-score lead.

    David Schuman @CoachSchuman

    Jordan Travis is a superstar in the making

    Elite Empire Athletes™ @EliteEmpireATH

    The footwork and ball placement by Jordan Travis on that fade 🫠

    Tim Brando @TimBrando

    Gotta hand it to Jordan Travis…after stumbling some in the 1st half he's turned it around, and he's outclassed LSU's defense on 3rd down. 8 out of 13 on 3rd down conversions. Meanwhile, much like last seasons 1st game the Tigers WR's and Daniels not on the same page.

    Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

    Lot of buzz on him in NFL scout circles heading into the year. He's managed to exceed it. <a href="https://t.co/Bx2JojACaa">https://t.co/Bx2JojACaa</a>

    Brendan Sonnone @BSonnone

    The Jordan Travis Heisman Campaign begins with quite the performance.<br><br>342 passing yards and 4 TDs to 1 INT, with 38 yards and another score on the ground against the No. 5 team in the country.

    FSU will now head home to Tallahassee for a matchup against Southern Miss on Saturday evening.