USA vs. Italy: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Brian Choi/NBAE via Getty Images

For the first time in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, the United States will be looking to bounce back from a loss.

Lithuania out-hustled and out-muscled the U.S. team to hand it a 110-104 defeat. This was the most points ever scored against the U.S. at the tournament and it led them to a Group J victory.

This means that Lithuania earns a spot against Serbia, who finished below Italy in Group J. It also means that the Americans will face Italy in the quarterfinal.

Here are the details for the next matchup.

Date: Tuesday, September 5

Location: Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines

Time: 8:40 a.m. EST

TV: ESPN 2

Streaming: Fubo

Current Odds: United States (-1650; bet $100 and win $106.06), Italy (+950; bet $100 and win $1,050)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

The loss to Lithuania was a tough pill for the U.S. team to swallow, but the focus will be on rebounding and finishing the tournament strong. Head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged this and said that while the loss stings, it may be exactly what the team needs to play to their peak going forward.

"I hate losing, I probably won't sleep much tonight," Kerr said, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com. "But for us to get better, we needed to feel this, we needed to respond the way we did.

Anthony Edwards continues to be a star for the U.S. team as he contributed 35 points in the loss. That was just three points shy of Kevin Durant's Team USA record and shows just why Edwards has been tagged as the leader of the bunch.

He is averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists thus far in the tournament and will need to do that against a tough Italy team.

The Italians are also 4-1 to this point with the lone loss coming to the Dominican Republic early in the tournament. They are riding a three-game winning streak and enter after defeating Puerto Rico 73-57 to clinch the Group I victory.

Simone Fontecchio leads the team in points with 18.4, Nicolo Melli leads in rebounds with 7.4 and Marco Spissu leads in assists with 5.6.

Italy enters the showdown ranked 10th in the world.