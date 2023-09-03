FIBA World Cup 2023 Results: Scores, Highlights for Sunday's 2nd-Round Games

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

The final eight teams vying for the 2023 FIBA World Cup are officially set after Sunday's final second-round group games wrapped up.

Team USA, Lithuania, Slovenia and Germany already punched their tickets to the quarterfinals prior to today's action. Those four were also the only remaining undefeated teams in the field coming into the day.

The eight teams between Group I (Italy, Serbia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic) and Group L (Canada, Spain, Brazil, Latvia) were fighting for the final four spots.

Here are the scores from Sunday's games, as well as a look at the bracket for the quarterfinal round.

2023 FIBA World Cup Results - Sunday, Sept. 3

Group I: Italy def. Puerto Rico, 73-57

Group I: Serbia def. Dominican Republic, 112-79

Group J: Montenegro def. Greece, 73-69

Group J: Lithuania def. United States, 110-104

Group K: Australia def. Georgia, 100-84

Group K: Germany def. Slovenia, 100-71

Group L: Latvia def. Brazil, 104-83

Group L: Canada def. Spain, 88-85

2023 FIBA World Cup Schedule - Quarterfinals

Sept. 5 (4:45 a.m. ET): Lithuania vs. Serbia

Sept. 5 (8:40 a.m. ET): United States vs. Italy

Sept. 6 (4:45 a.m. ET): Germany vs. Latvia

Sept. 6 (8:40 a.m. ET): Canada vs. Slovenia

Group Standings - Second Round

Team USA laid an egg in its final game before the quarterfinals with a 110-104 loss to Lithuania.

The Lithuanian team wasted no time asserting themselves with a 31-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Their size advantage created a number of problems on the glass for the smaller U.S. roster.

The United States did make things interesting in the second half. Jalen Brunson made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 108-104 and Paolo Banchero stole the ensuing inbounds pass from Lithuania.

Mikal Bridges' three-pointer was off the mark, leading to a Tomas Dimsa breakaway dunk with seven seconds left to seal the win for Lithuania.

While there wasn't a lot for the U.S. to celebrate, Anthony Edwards continues to play like a superstar. He had his best scoring day of the tournament with 35 points on 14-of-26 shooting.

Team USA also clinched a berth in the 2024 Olympics by finishing as one of the top two teams from the Americas in this tournament.

The other team from the Americas heading to Paris next summer is Canada, which played the best game of the day in an 88-85 win over Spain that also sent the Canadians into the quarterfinals.

Spain led by 12 going into the fourth quarter and led by seven points with four minutes left to play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored as many points in the final period as the entire Spanish team (12) to lead Canada to victory. The 25-year-old star finished with 30 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes.

Canada is already going to have its best finish in the FIBA World Cup since 2002 (13th place). This team has a very real possibility of winning the tournament after going 4-1 with a +110 scoring margin through the first two rounds.

Serbia, which made easy work of the Dominican Republic in a 112-79 win on Sunday, is the only team with a better point differential at this stage of the tournament (+122) than Canada.

Germany continues to look like the best team in the tournament after an impressive 100-71 victory over Slovenia to win Group K.

The first quarter indicated the game was going to be a blowout, but it looked like it was going to be in Slovenia's favor. It stormed out to a 25-11 lead by closing the opening period on an 11-0 run.

There was a tense moment midway through the first quarter when Dennis Schröder and Germany head coach Gordon Herbert had an exchange in the huddle after Herbert grabbed Schröder by the arm and yelled at him to "sit down" during a timeout.

Slovenia's good vibes didn't last long because Germany erased the deficit by going on a 27-9 run in the second quarter to take a 38-34 lead into halftime. The Germans kept rolling in the second half by outscoring Slovenia 62-37 over the final 20 minutes.

Schröder was terrific in the win with 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 10 assists in 25 minutes.

Franz Wagner missed his fourth straight game due to an ankle injury he suffered against Japan on Aug. 25. The Germans didn't miss him, as they shot 55 percent overall and made 15 of 31 attempts from three-point range.

Luka Dončić had another rough shooting game. The Dallas Mavericks superstar went 9-of-22 from the field, though he did lead Slovenia with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists. This is the third straight game he's shot under 45 percent.

Twelve of Dončić's 23 points came in the first quarter when Slovenia was cruising.

Both teams had already clinched a spot in the second round, but Germany's victory allowed it to claim the top spot out of Group K and a matchup with Latvia in the next round.

After a scheduled off day Monday, the FIBA World Cup will resume with the first two quarterfinal games on Tuesday.