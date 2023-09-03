FIBA World Cup 2023 Quarter-Finals: Qualified Teams, Schedule, Odds, Predictions

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Only eight teams remain in the hunt for gold in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with the conclusion of the second round.

The United States headlines the field, and there's the potential for an all-North American final with Canada still alive in the opposite end of the quarterfinals.

Quarterfinal Schedule

Sept. 5 (4:45 a.m. ET): Lithuania vs. Serbia (-2.5)

Sept. 5 (8:40 a.m. ET): Italy vs. United States (-14.5)

Sept. 6 (4:45 a.m. ET): Germany (-7.5) vs. Latvia

Sept. 6 (8:30 a.m. ET): Canada (-5.5) vs. Slovenia

FIBA World Cup Title Odds

United States (-125)

Canada (+450)

Germany (+700)

Serbia (+800)

Lithuania (+1800)

Slovenia (+2000)

Italy (+3500)

Latvia (+7000)

For the U.S., the World Cup had been smooth sailing for the most part. It won its three first-round games by an average of 34 points before earning an 85-73 victory over Montenegro on Friday.

Then on Sunday, Team USA may have received a bit of a reality check courtesy of a 110-104 loss to Lithuania. The Americans trailed by as many as 21 points in the first half before attempting to mount a furious comeback after halftime.

Lithuania out-rebounded the United States 43-27 and helped to expose the relative lack of size in Steve Kerr's squad.

It doesn't help that Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr., one of the best rim protectors on the U.S., continues to be a bit foul-prone. He finished Sunday with five personals.

The United States isn't the only team that might do some soul-searching despite qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Luka Dončić was feeling pretty good as Slovenia built a 25-11 lead over Germany after the first quarter.

Unfortunately for him, international games don't end after 10 minutes. Germany rolled to a 100-71 win as Dennis Schröder dropped a double-double (24 points and 10 assists).

Slovenia could have its hands full in the quarterfinals against Canada, which dumped out defending champion Spain with an 88-85 win Sunday.

Dillon Brooks tied the game from deep with 1:19 on the clock, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander broke an 80-80 deadlock with a long two.

Canada has yet to medal in the men's World Cup, and that drought could come to an end next week. Gilgeous-Alexander has stepped up in a big way with Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray unable to represent the national team.

As much as Sunday was a setback for the United States, the draw couldn't have fallen much better for the Americans. Italy is a more favorable matchup than Serbia, while two of the strongest countries remaining (Canada and Slovenia) cross paths on the other side of the bracket.

Team USA played Germany in its final tune-up before the World Cup and came away with a hard-fought 99-91 win. The Germans could certainly end the United States' gold medal quest in the semis.

You trust Kerr and his coaching staff to iron out some of the flaws from Sunday and make the most of Team USA's overall talent advantage against Germany in a hypothetical matchup.

