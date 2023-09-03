Joe Lacob Wants Klay Thompson with Warriors 'for a Long Time' amid Contract Rumors

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

By re-signing Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors signaled they aren't looking to break up their Big Three anytime soon. With that in mind, Klay Thompson may be the next in line to get a long-term deal.

Thompson is due to be a free agent in 2024, and majority governor Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami he believes the five-time All-Star will continue to call the Bay Area home beyond the upcoming season.

"We've had some very brief discussions at this point with his agent. But they're very, very early," Lacob said. "... I fully expect that we'll have some substantial discussions soon sometime and we'll see if we can't put something together that allows Klay to be here for a long time, which we clearly would like him to be."

Thompson remains an elite shooter since missing two full years due to injuries. In 2022-23, he averaged 21.9 points and hit 41.2 percent of his three-pointers.

The 6'6" wing isn't the same kind of two-way dynamo he was at his peak, though, and it's fair to wonder whether at 33 his on-court returns continue to steadily diminish.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in April that Thompson "has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new max-level contract extension this offseason."

That might be a tough investment to justify in a vacuum, and it becomes more difficult for a team in Golden State's position. The current collective bargaining agreement is even more punitive toward the highest-spending teams, and the Warriors have a $172.1 million payroll in 2024-25 before you account for any new contracts.

Last offseason, there were similar rumblings that Green might push for a max contract, and he ultimately settled for a four-year, $100 million to return to the Warriors.

It's easy to picture the same general resolution to Thompson's situation. He secures a solid payday but ultimately leaves a little bit of money on the table to ensure he's still on track to retire as a Warriors player.