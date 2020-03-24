Mychal Thompson: Klay Wants to Retire with Warriors, Enter HOF with Steph Curry

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Klay Thompson has played alongside Stephen Curry for all eight of his seasons with the Golden State Warriors, and if the five-time All-Star has his way, that will remain the case until he calls it quits.

During an appearance on Dell and Sonya Curry's Raising Fame podcast, Mychal Thompson said Klay wants to not only stay in the Bay Area with Curry but also enter the Hall of Fame with the two-time MVP (h/t Chris Montano):

Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million extension with the Warriors that keeps him under contract through the 2023-24 season, when he'll be 34. Curry, who's two years older, won't be a free agent until 2022 after having signed a five-year, $201.1 million extension with the team.

Curry is a lock to go into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Thompson, on the other hand, is a surefire Hall of Famer but might struggle to earn the honor on his first go-round, especially if he's part of a loaded class.

That's largely out of Thompson's hands.

He'll have a little more control over his long-term future with the Warriors, and nobody will be surprised if he and Curry stay with the franchise until they retire.