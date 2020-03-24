Mychal Thompson: Klay Wants to Retire with Warriors, Enter HOF with Steph Curry

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smile during a game against the Chicago Bulls on November 27, 2019 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Klay Thompson has played alongside Stephen Curry for all eight of his seasons with the Golden State Warriors, and if the five-time All-Star has his way, that will remain the case until he calls it quits. 

During an appearance on Dell and Sonya Curry's Raising Fame podcast, Mychal Thompson said Klay wants to not only stay in the Bay Area with Curry but also enter the Hall of Fame with the two-time MVP (h/t Chris Montano):

Thompson signed a five-year, $190 million extension with the Warriors that keeps him under contract through the 2023-24 season, when he'll be 34. Curry, who's two years older, won't be a free agent until 2022 after having signed a five-year, $201.1 million extension with the team.

Curry is a lock to go into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Thompson, on the other hand, is a surefire Hall of Famer but might struggle to earn the honor on his first go-round, especially if he's part of a loaded class.

That's largely out of Thompson's hands.

He'll have a little more control over his long-term future with the Warriors, and nobody will be surprised if he and Curry stay with the franchise until they retire.

