Free-Agent Contracts Giants Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 4, 2023
Free-Agent Contracts Giants Must Pursue After Preseason
On paper, the New York Giants exit the preseason with a more complete roster than they had in 2022. The receiving corps appears much better, and New York may finally have its No. 1 corner in rookie Deonte Banks.
However, New York could still stand to add another player or two before Sunday's matchup with the rival Dallas Cowboys. Good players are still available, and several more just hit the market during August 29 roster cuts.
The Giants are looking to get deeper into the postseason, and they have $3.7 million in cap space remaining.
Focusing on factors like player potential, past production and roster makeup, we've identified three free agents New York should pursue before Week 1. Below, you'll find a look at those players, how they could help New York in 2023 and reasonable contract terms for each.
G Justin Pugh
Justin Pugh began his NFL career as a first-round pick of the Giants in 2013. He's spent the last five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and suffered a torn ACL in 2022.
Now would be the perfect time for New York to bring back Pugh. NFL Network's Mike Garofolo reported in mid-August that the 33-year-old had been cleared for positional drills.
"Pugh, the former first-round pick entering his 11th season, is expected to visit teams in the near future," Garafolo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Though Pugh has never been a Pro Bowler, he's been a dependable starter on the interior, and he could help strengthen an offensive line that allowed 49 sacks last season. When last healthy in 2021, Pugh was responsible for only two penalties and zero sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Adding Pugh could help protect Daniel Jones and further the quarterback's development.
Pugh could potentially bush Ben Bredeson for the left guard spot or provide veteran insurance. If he's looking to reestablish himself in the NFL, he may be open to a team-friendly contract too.
Contract Offer: One Year, $2.1 Million
Edge Melvin Ingram
The Giants recorded 41 sacks in 2022 and have a fairly strong pass-rushing rotation in Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari. They're also hoping to see a second-year jump from Thibodeaux, who had just four sacks as a rookie.
However, teams can never have too much pass-rushing talent, and if New York hopes to hang with the NFC's elite teams, it would be smart to add another sack artist.
Melvin Ingram is precisely the sort of budget-friendly option that would suit the Giants. He played for the Miami Dolphins on a modest one-year, $4 million deal in 2022 and is coming off a six-sack season.
Ingram is purely a rotational piece at this point in his playing career, but he could help in that capacity. Adding Ingram would give New York a deeper rotation and help keep its pass rusher fresh late in games and later in the year.
The Giants might have to generate just a bit of cap space to add the 34-year-old, but Ingram isn't going to break the bank.
Contract Offer: One Year, $4 Million
CB Bradley Roby
Cornerback Bradley Roby isn't likely to come as cheaply as Ingram might, but he's a player New York should try to scoop up nonetheless.
While Banks may finally give New York the No. 1 corner it has lacked, there's virtually no downside to improving the talent on the back end. Roby is a dependable starter who can play inside or out and at a high level.
Roby allowed an opposing passer rating of only 79.4 in coverage last season, according to Pro Football Reference. He did land on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but he returned before the end of the 2022 season. The 31-year-old was a surprise cut of the New Orleans Saints.
Adding Roby would give New York another quality starter in the secondary and provide coordinator Don Martindale with a versatile inside-outside chess piece.
Making it work financially would be the challenge here, as Roby last played on a three-year, $31.5 million contract. Backloading a multi-year deal would likely be New York's best bet.
Contract Offer: Two Years, $12 Million
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac.