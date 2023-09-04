Free-Agent Contracts Giants Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

On paper, the New York Giants exit the preseason with a more complete roster than they had in 2022. The receiving corps appears much better, and New York may finally have its No. 1 corner in rookie Deonte Banks.



However, New York could still stand to add another player or two before Sunday's matchup with the rival Dallas Cowboys. Good players are still available, and several more just hit the market during August 29 roster cuts.



The Giants are looking to get deeper into the postseason, and they have $3.7 million in cap space remaining.



Focusing on factors like player potential, past production and roster makeup, we've identified three free agents New York should pursue before Week 1. Below, you'll find a look at those players, how they could help New York in 2023 and reasonable contract terms for each.

