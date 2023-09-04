Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

The preseason is over, roster cuts have been made, and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a Week 1 showdown against the rival New York Giants.



For the most part, Dallas' 2023 roster has been assembled. However, it would be wise for the Cowboys to consider adding a post-cut free agent or two ahead of the season. Dallas is hoping to contend for a championship, and it has $17.7 million in cap space remaining.



Quality players are available, and here, we'll break down three that the Cowboys should pursue. We'll examine how these free agents could help Dallas in 2023 and what contract offers would be reasonable.



Factors like past production, player upside and roster depth were all considered here.

