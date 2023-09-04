Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must Pursue After Preseason

Free-Agent Contracts Cowboys Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 4, 2023
The preseason is over, roster cuts have been made, and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a Week 1 showdown against the rival New York Giants.
For the most part, Dallas' 2023 roster has been assembled. However, it would be wise for the Cowboys to consider adding a post-cut free agent or two ahead of the season. Dallas is hoping to contend for a championship, and it has $17.7 million in cap space remaining.
Quality players are available, and here, we'll break down three that the Cowboys should pursue. We'll examine how these free agents could help Dallas in 2023 and what contract offers would be reasonable.
Factors like past production, player upside and roster depth were all considered here.
DL Matthew Ioannidis
A year ago, the Cowboys defense ranked just 22nd in rushing yards allowed. In a conference that features run-first teams like the Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, that's problematic.
The Cowboys did use a first-round pick on defensive tackle Mazi Smith, but how quickly the relatively raw prospect can make an impact remains unclear.
Adding a veteran to the defensive front would make a ton of sense for Dallas, and there's a good one available in Matthew Ioannidis.
Ioannidis would bring positional versatility, as he's spent time at end and on the defensive interior. He's also been a steady defender when healthy, In four of his last five seasons, he recorded at least 31 tackles and a sack.
Last season Ioannidis tallied 37 tackles and a sack in 13 games for the Carolina Panthers.
At this point in the offseason, Ioannidis shouldn't be especially expensive either. He played on a one-year, $9.5 million deal last season, and if he's looking for work now, he should be open to taking a little bit less to land with a contender.
Contract Offer: One Year, $6.5 Million
CB Bradley Roby
The Cowboys are fairly set at cornerback after activating Jourdan Lewis from the PUP list. Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs should be an outstanding perimeter duo, and DaRon Bland provides excellent depth inside and out.
After losing both Lewis and Anthony Brown to injuries last season, however, Dallas should know just how valuable depth can be. When a quality starter like Bradley Roby is available, the Cowboys should be willing to target him.
Roby was a surprise cut by the New Orleans Saints in late August, While he did miss time with an ankle injury, the 31-year-old showed that he's perfectly capable of playing at a high level still.
In coverage, Roby allowed
an opposing passer rating of only 79.4 last season.
Roby also possesses inside-outside versatility, which would give Dallas another excellent insurance policy to go with Bland. The only real downside to targeting Roby is that it might require Dallas to sell him on the idea of being a backup.
A chance to chase the playoffs and a fair contract offer might be enough to make it a relatively easy sell.
Contract Offer: Two Years, $11 Million
LB Christian Kirksey
Technically, linebacker Christian Kirksey isn't a free agent. He was released by the Houston Texans as part of their cut down to 53 players, but he landed on the Buffalo Bills practice squad.
"I want to be part of a winning culture, so I'm hungry and ready to help out wherever I can," Kirksey said, per Paul Hamilton of WGR 550.
Kirksey can be signed off of Buffalo's practice squad and onto an active roster, and Dallas should make a push to show that it can provide the veteran defender a winning culture too.
Over the past two seasons, Kirskey was a dependable full-time starter in Houston. He played 97 percent of the defensive snaps in 2022, and he finished with an impressive 124 tackles, three sacks, five passes defended and a fumble recovery.
Adding Kirksey would be a great move for a Dallas defense that was inconsistent against the run in 2022. Rookie third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown was expected to contribute at the second level, but a preseason ACL tear will have him eyeing 2024 instead.
Kirksey could help fill the void created by Overshown's injury, and he should be available at a reasonable price.
Contract Offer: Two Years, $8 Million
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference. Contract information via Spotrac.