WWE Rumors: 'A Lot of Top' Stars Don't Want CM Punk to Return after AEW Firing

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

CM Punk's future in wrestling is a hot topic of debate in the wake of his firing from AEW.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted there's "always a chance" Punk could return to WWE, but "a lot of top" stars on the roster don't want him to be brought in.

AEW CEO Tony Khan announced Saturday that Punk was fired with cause following an investigation into an altercation that took place during the All In pay-per-view on Aug. 27.

Perry wasn't on Saturday's episode of Collision, nor is he booked for a match on Sunday's All Out pay-per-view.

According to Sapp, it's unclear if CM Punk has any sort of non-compete clause or severance period included in his contract since he was fired with cause.

If there is a non-compete or severance period in the deal, Punk wouldn't be allowed to work for another wrestling company until it came to an end.

Sapp also noted Punk still has "major heat with numerous top names in WWE, and was asked to leave earlier this year when he showed up" backstage at the April 24 episode of Raw that was held in Chicago.

CM Punk returned to AEW for the premiere episode of Collision on June 17. He had been absent for nine months following a backstage altercation with The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks) after the All Out pay-per-view in September 2022.

Punk also suffered a torn triceps during his match against Jon Moxley on the show that required surgery.

A two-time WWE champion, CM Punk hasn't worked for the promotion since 2014. He walked out on the company after reportedly telling Vince McMahon he was going home.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.