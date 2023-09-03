X

CFB

    Jalen Milroe Dazzles Fans, Twitter with Electric 1st Start as Alabama Routs MTSU

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 3, 2023

    TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 02: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Alabama redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Minroe dominated in his first college start thanks to five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing), 194 passing yards (on 13-of-18 completions) and 48 rushing yards on seven carries in a 56-7 home win over Middle Tennessee.

    Alabama scored the first 42 points of the game, with Milroe accounting for five of the six touchdowns.

    Milroe's most electric play occurred in the first quarter when he corralled a fumbled snap but still managed to rush for a 21-yard touchdown to give Alabama a 6-0 lead:

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Milroe Magic 🪄<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/tFsrUF7B8z">https://t.co/tFsrUF7B8z</a> <a href="https://t.co/fofKiX54cS">pic.twitter.com/fofKiX54cS</a>

    He later used his speed to dart into the end zone from 13 yards out for a 20-0 edge:

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Untouched. 😤😤<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/tFsrUF88Y7">https://t.co/tFsrUF88Y7</a> <a href="https://t.co/UAAiYL7ZTB">pic.twitter.com/UAAiYL7ZTB</a>

    Milroe then showcased his arm on a 47-yard bomb to Isaiah Bond for a 27-0 second quarter lead:

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    LET. MILLY. ROCK ✊<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a>▶️<a href="https://twitter.com/isaiahbond_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@isaiahbond_</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/tFsrUF88Y7">https://t.co/tFsrUF88Y7</a> <a href="https://t.co/FLJIEqtoV6">pic.twitter.com/FLJIEqtoV6</a>

    Milroe's arm stayed on point in the second half with this 48-yard toss to Jermaine Burton:

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Throwin' Darts! 🎯<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a> ▶️ Jermaine Burton<br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/tFsrUF88Y7">https://t.co/tFsrUF88Y7</a> <a href="https://t.co/s9gAVcfc2P">pic.twitter.com/s9gAVcfc2P</a>

    The chunk plays continued with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Amari Niblack, giving Alabama a 41-0 advantage in the third:

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    Perfect. Product. Placement. 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/JalenMilroe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenMilroe</a> ▶️ <a href="https://twitter.com/officiallly13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@officiallly13</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://t.co/tFsrUF88Y7">https://t.co/tFsrUF88Y7</a> <a href="https://t.co/LNpaRrwxPv">pic.twitter.com/LNpaRrwxPv</a>

    By then, the game was all but over as Milroe, his pass-catchers and a tremendous defensive effort catapulted Alabama to a decisive victory.

    Onlookers were quite impressed with Milroe's efforts.

    Touchdown Alabama @TDAlabamaMag

    Jalen Milroe knew something y'all didn't know 😂 <a href="https://t.co/6CC5yCuiZV">pic.twitter.com/6CC5yCuiZV</a>

    tankie muniz @HazeRedux

    Jalen Milroe throwing drone strikes… <a href="https://t.co/QWzvJ8UN89">pic.twitter.com/QWzvJ8UN89</a>

    Pat Dowd @Pat_Dowd77

    Jalen Milroe has forced Nick Saban to play him tonight

    Gabriel Quinney🥋🇺🇦 @GabrielQuinne16

    Jalen Milroe scored how many times? <a href="https://t.co/hYqXgrCqen">pic.twitter.com/hYqXgrCqen</a>

    Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

    It's a small sample size ... but I was wrong about Jalen Milroe

    Nick Perkins @NPerkins96

    I'm running out of adjectives to describe Jalen Milroe's performance tonight <br><br>He has been absolutely perfect

    Chase Goodbread @ChaseGoodbread

    Milroe's been fantastic. No other word for it. Probably just made his last throw.

    Wesley Gullett @WesleyGullett

    Lmaoooo Milroe is cooking

    Sidelines - Bama @SSN_Alabama

    There you have it. Jalen Milroe can SLING IT!<br><br>Now get this Joe Milton dude off of my TL

    Kendell Hollowell @KHollowell_

    Patience in the pocket + deep ball accuracy. Great play from Jalen Milroe. <a href="https://t.co/hGpUIDf315">https://t.co/hGpUIDf315</a>

    Saturday Down South @SatDownSouth

    Jalen Milroe was awesome tonight let's be honest

    Milroe and the No. 4 Crimson Tide now have a tough task ahead when they host No. 11 Texas on Saturday.