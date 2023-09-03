Jalen Milroe Dazzles Fans, Twitter with Electric 1st Start as Alabama Routs MTSU

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Minroe dominated in his first college start thanks to five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing), 194 passing yards (on 13-of-18 completions) and 48 rushing yards on seven carries in a 56-7 home win over Middle Tennessee.

Alabama scored the first 42 points of the game, with Milroe accounting for five of the six touchdowns.

Milroe's most electric play occurred in the first quarter when he corralled a fumbled snap but still managed to rush for a 21-yard touchdown to give Alabama a 6-0 lead:

He later used his speed to dart into the end zone from 13 yards out for a 20-0 edge:

Milroe then showcased his arm on a 47-yard bomb to Isaiah Bond for a 27-0 second quarter lead:

Milroe's arm stayed on point in the second half with this 48-yard toss to Jermaine Burton:

The chunk plays continued with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Amari Niblack, giving Alabama a 41-0 advantage in the third:

By then, the game was all but over as Milroe, his pass-catchers and a tremendous defensive effort catapulted Alabama to a decisive victory.

Onlookers were quite impressed with Milroe's efforts.

Milroe and the No. 4 Crimson Tide now have a tough task ahead when they host No. 11 Texas on Saturday.