X

CFB

NEWSTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Texas' Quinn Ewers Impresses Despite Early Fan Calls for Arch Manning in Win vs. Rice

    Erin WalshSeptember 2, 2023

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 02: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    The Texas Longhorns opened the 2023 season on a high note.

    Quarterback Quinn Ewers led the No. 11-ranked Longhorns to a 37-10 win over the Rice Owls on Saturday in their season opener at Darrell K Royal—Texas Memorial Stadium to improve to 1-0 before a clash with No. 4 Alabama next weekend.

    Ewers completed 20 of 31 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the win, in addition to rushing for 12 yards and one score on eight carries.

    His top target was star wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who caught seven passes for 90 yards. Ja'Tavion Sanders, Jonathon Brooks and Adonai Mitchell all had receiving touchdowns.

    Ewers was praised for his play down the stretch before being pulled in favor of Maalik Murphy in the fourth quarter with the Longhorns up big:

    Tarik D. LaCour @realscientistic

    Quinn Ewers looked calm and determined that drive.

    Jesse Simonton @JesseReSimonton

    Quinn Ewers to AD Mitchell is going to be a thing all season.

    Texas' Quinn Ewers Impresses Despite Early Fan Calls for Arch Manning in Win vs. Rice
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Kirk Bohls @kbohls

    Impressive drive to open the second half, culminating with a play-action Ewers throw to AD Mitchell on a slant for a 23-3 lead.

    Evan Vieth @EvanVieth

    Ewers was dealing out of the break and finds Adonai Mitchell for the seven yard score. 23-3 Longhorns.

    The Experiencer 🏴‍☠️ @blicknasty

    Ewers showing some composure. He makes it look like an easy throw.

    Wescott Eberts @SBN_Wescott

    Since the end of the 2022 regular season, Quinn Ewers has been much more decisive picking up available yards with his legs, including two first-down scrambles today. But he's about as willing to slide as Sam Ehlinger and not built like a FB, either.

    Derreck @Hookem781

    Ewers decision making has been better so far

    But while Ewers had a solid day overall, his first half wasn't nearly as impressive as the Longhorns mounted just a 16-3 lead into the locker room, and that led to fans calling for Steve Sarkisian to put in freshman quarterback Arch Manning:

    Nate @notNate99

    Ewers looks terrible imo. gotta get Arch Manning in there for my Longhorns

    Rohit Puri @RohPuri

    Texas needs to pull Ewers and bring in the Manning

    undefeated @CoolBreezeLT

    Quin Ewers looking mid. Where is Arch Manning??

    Kenny Brammer @kendawqq

    Quinn Ewers is so damn bad!! Texas paid all that money to get Arch Manning and got this scrub playing over him!

    Bruce Harper @PH1LLy_Phan

    There's just no way Texas can bring out Ewers after halftime. The Arch Manning show must begin.

    Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, committed to Texas last summer as the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country, per 247Sports.

    Despite the hype surrounding Manning, Sarkisian opted to continue with Ewers as his starting quarterback in 2023 after the former Ohio State commit served as his starter last season.

    While Manning will eventually see the field, fans ruling out Ewers this early into the year seems a little too harsh, especially considering it's just the first week of the season. If Ewers struggles down the stretch, then it might be time to give Manning a shot. Considering it was Murphy who came in after Ewers on Saturday, it might be some time before the freshman does get his chance.

    With a rivalry clash against Alabama next week, Ewers will surely be put to the test in perhaps the team's biggest game of the season.