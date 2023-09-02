X

    Mountain West Held Oregon State, Washington State Talks amid Pac-12 Realignment

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 2, 2023

    EUGENE, OR - NOVEMBER 27: An Oregon State helmet sits on the back of a bench during a PAC-12 conference football game between the Oregon State Beavers and Oregon Ducks on November 27, 2021 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Mountain West has eyes for the final two Pac-12 teams yet to find new conferences, Oregon State and Washington State.

    According to the Associated Press, "Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez made presentations to Washington State on Aug. 24 and to Oregon State on Monday, associate commissioner Javan Hedlund confirmed Saturday."

