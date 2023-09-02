Mountain West Held Oregon State, Washington State Talks amid Pac-12 Realignment

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Mountain West has eyes for the final two Pac-12 teams yet to find new conferences, Oregon State and Washington State.

According to the Associated Press, "Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez made presentations to Washington State on Aug. 24 and to Oregon State on Monday, associate commissioner Javan Hedlund confirmed Saturday."

