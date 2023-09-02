NFL Rumors: Brian Burns, Panthers 'Not at All Close' on Contract Extension amid Talks

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns and the Carolina Panthers "are not at all close on a deal" amid contract extension negotiations, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Burns is entering the final year of his contract after the Panthers picked up his fifth-year option worth $16 million and will be a free agent after the 2023 campaign.

While holdouts have become popular among big-name players looking for new contracts, Burns told reporters this week that sitting out was never an option for him as the Panthers aim to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 campaign.

"No fault to anybody who is not participating,'' Burns said. "But we've got something special, and I'm a big part of it, so I can't miss no time. I've just got to be here.''

Burns added that he is "hopeful" a long-term agreement with the Panthers could be reached before the team's Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10. His market value is $18.3 million per year, according to Spotrac, but he'll likely receive more than that to become one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL.

T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa and Myles Garrett are the top-paid edge rushers in the league as each averages at least $25 million per year.

The Panthers selected Burns in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Florida State and he has been a staple in the team's defense ever since.

Burns is coming off the best season of his career in 2022, having posted 12.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble, 63 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in 16 games en route to his second straight Pro Bowl selection.

The 25-year-old figures to have an even better 2023 campaign and he should continue to be a significant playmaker on defense for the Panthers for years to come.