    Colorado's Travis Hunter Impresses Fans as Deion Sanders Plays Star at WR, CB vs. TCU

    Adam WellsSeptember 2, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: Travis Hunter #12 of the Jackson State Tigers reacts after pulling in a touchdown reception against the North Carolina Central Eagles during the second half of the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Deion Sanders famously played on both sides of the football at times during his NFL career, so it's only fitting the Pro Football Hall of Famer would coach another potential superstar who does the same thing.

    Travis Hunter, who followed Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado, played receiver and cornerback during Saturday's season opener against TCU and dazzled on both sides of the ball.

    Throughout the game, Hunter impressed several professional athletes with his performance:

    Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey

    100% <a href="https://t.co/UmdalbLsNj">https://t.co/UmdalbLsNj</a>

    Kevin Garnett @KevinGarnett5KG

    The Travis Hunter kid is all 99s… 🤝🏾💯🔥

    Jerry Jeudy⁴ @jerryjeudy

    Travis hunter !HIM!

    Dez Bryant @DezBryant

    TRAVIS HUNTER SAID ITS NOT ABOUT HOW YOU START ITS ABOUT HOW YOU FINISH!

    Desean Jackson @DeSeanJackson10

    Travis Hunter securing himself a bag and it's only week 1. Gota love it!

    Budda Baker @Buddabaker3

    That boy Travis Hunter 🔥

    Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey

    Absolutely special what we're witnessing with these boys at Colorado &amp; that's something I NEVER thought I'd be saying tbh

    Darius Slay @bigplay24slay

    Travis hunter special!!

    Derrick White @Dwhite921

    Best player in the country

    DeMarcus Cousins @boogiecousins

    Travis Hunter = HIM

    Nino @qdiggs6

    Travis Hunter diff!

    Bradley Roby @BradRoby_1

    Travis hunter from Gwinnett County just for the record lol . Sheesh playing both ways too 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Others jumped in to congratulate the team after completing the upset:

    JJ Watt @JJWatt

    It cannot be understated what Deion Sanders did today.<br><br>To turn the whole Colorado program around from what it was last season to today beating a team that played in the National Championship last season…<br><br>It's one thing to talk about it.<br>It's another to actually do it.<br><br>Wow.

    De'Aaron Fox @swipathefox

    What a debut!!

    Paul George @Yg_Trece

    Prime Time!!!!!!!

    There was also plenty of excitement around the internet as Hunter continued to make plays:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Travis Hunter playing offense and defense for Colorado <a href="https://t.co/V0aiDD3Rv9">pic.twitter.com/V0aiDD3Rv9</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Travis Hunter is a gift from the football GODS

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    NFL scouts watching Travis Hunter <a href="https://t.co/RTuSZIla63">pic.twitter.com/RTuSZIla63</a>

    Ashley Baker🗣🎙✨ @AshleyBaker_21

    Me seeing Travis Hunter play both sides <a href="https://t.co/UvMEJMaTdr">pic.twitter.com/UvMEJMaTdr</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Travis Hunter talking to his representation about NIL after this game <a href="https://t.co/02nRSHGU12">pic.twitter.com/02nRSHGU12</a>

    Real Name: Grover @DontrellChillis

    I see why FSU fans had a crying space about this kid.

    Addressing the high snap count for the 20-year-old, Sanders told Fox's Jenny Taft at halftime that Hunter "is him" and he would be on the Heisman ballot if quarterback Shedeur Sanders had hit him on two deep balls.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    "I like our chances. Our guys are motivated."<a href="https://twitter.com/JennyTaft?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JennyTaft</a> checks in with <a href="https://twitter.com/DeionSanders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeionSanders</a> at the end of the first half 🦬 <a href="https://t.co/gyPiZEqFrH">pic.twitter.com/gyPiZEqFrH</a>

    Hunter made two fantastic plays, one on each side of the ball, in the first half even though one of them didn't count. The first one was a near-touchdown reception that was overturned on replay because his right foot landed out of bounds.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    WOW<br><br>After review it's confirmed as no TD but Travis Hunter nearly had it 😳 <a href="https://t.co/p4p9tqhkha">pic.twitter.com/p4p9tqhkha</a>

    The second play saw Hunter knock the ball out of Jaylon Robinson's hand to prevent a TCU touchdown that would have tied the score at 14.

    The Horned Frogs settled for a field-goal attempt on that drive, but Griffin Kell was unable to convert a 43-yard attempt to keep the score at 14-7.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    What. A. Play. 😤💪<br><br>Travis Hunter is showing the world why he's starting on both offense and defense today for <a href="https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CUBuffsFootball</a> <a href="https://t.co/8SQ2Rw0zSM">pic.twitter.com/8SQ2Rw0zSM</a>

    In the second half, Hunter ended another TCU scoring opportunity when he picked off Chandler Morris by jumping in front of a pass intended for Major Everhart.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TRAVIS HUNTER WILD PICK 🤯<br><br>This guy is UNREAL. 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFBONFOX</a>) <a href="https://t.co/LJaRafHqsX">pic.twitter.com/LJaRafHqsX</a>

    Fans and analysts were understandably impressed by what Hunter was doing, though there was a lot of concern about how he could keep up this pace for the entire season.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Holy moly, Travis Hunter has already played 52 snaps today going both ways. Hydrate, young man.

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    My quick CU thoughts before half. <br>Their operation being smooth and lack of penalties is outstanding. Good coaching. <br>They look fast and play fast <br>Travis Hunter is outstanding. Elite talent. Not sure how he keeps up this pace of reps for a season.

    Louis Riddick @LRiddickESPN

    Travis Hunter is THAT dude.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Travis Hunter for Colorado in the first half:<br><br>* Played over 60 total snaps. Nearly every defensive snap at CB and offensive snap at WR<br><br>* Made a key PBU on defense and played lockdown man coverage <br><br>* 7 catches on offense (plus a drawn DPI in the end zone on a near TD)<br><br>🌟🌟🌟

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Is Travis Hunter the football version of Shohei Ohtani? <a href="https://t.co/w4eQ71R5C1">pic.twitter.com/w4eQ71R5C1</a>

    Conan O'Brien's illegitimate son @pleasesueme

    Travis Hunter hearing Deion tell the locker room "keep throwing to #12" <a href="https://t.co/4Y8MK5SPGA">pic.twitter.com/4Y8MK5SPGA</a>

    Kendell Hollowell @KHollowell_

    Travis Hunter after playing over 100 snaps today <a href="https://t.co/iWV1KABhvL">pic.twitter.com/iWV1KABhvL</a>

    Earl @xEarl_

    Travis Hunter after playing 100+ snaps today on offense and defense <a href="https://t.co/2LvU2WD1Xz">pic.twitter.com/2LvU2WD1Xz</a>

    It's not surprising to see Hunter playing on both sides of the ball. He did it as a freshman at Jackson State last year. The Georgia native had 188 receiving yards and four touchdowns on offense, along with 20 tackles and two interceptions as a cornerback.

    Hunter was the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class coming out of Collins Hill High School. He enrolled in Jackson State as part of Sanders' efforts to build the program into a national power.

    The Tigers finished 12-1 with the lone defeat coming against North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl.

    When Sanders was hired by Colorado in December, he brought several Jackson State players, including Hunter, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders with him. The Buffaloes are looking to get back to national relevance after going 1-11 in 2022 and losing records in 15 of the previous 17 seasons.

    Hunter is certainly a unique athlete capable of making an impact in ways that few players in the country can. Sanders might have to pull off the throttle with his young superstar to protect him for the full season, but this is a great way to introduce him to people who may not have seen him against FCS competition last year.