    Rangers' Max Scherzer Says He Avoided 'Dangerous Position' in Exiting with Arm Injury

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, September 2, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 01: Max Scherzer #31 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field on September 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
    Tim Heitman/Getty Images

    Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer left his Friday start after six innings and 88 pitches with tightness in his forearm, though he told reporters after the game it was mostly a precautionary decision.

    "There in the sixth inning, I could tell my location was starting to get off," he said. "Now I can tell that I was kind of at my limit, even though my shoulder was good, my arm's good. I didn't go out there and put myself in a dangerous position. I was not going to go out there and hurt myself. You come up with a forearm strain now, you're done for the year. So that's where you've got to be smart and take a blow when you need it."

