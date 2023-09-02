Rangers' Max Scherzer Says He Avoided 'Dangerous Position' in Exiting with Arm Injury

Tim Heitman/Getty Images

Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer left his Friday start after six innings and 88 pitches with tightness in his forearm, though he told reporters after the game it was mostly a precautionary decision.

"There in the sixth inning, I could tell my location was starting to get off," he said. "Now I can tell that I was kind of at my limit, even though my shoulder was good, my arm's good. I didn't go out there and put myself in a dangerous position. I was not going to go out there and hurt myself. You come up with a forearm strain now, you're done for the year. So that's where you've got to be smart and take a blow when you need it."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.