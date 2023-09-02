X

    Alabama Named ESPN College Gameday 2023 Location for Week 2 Matchup vs. Texas

    Adam WellsSeptember 2, 2023

    Detail shot of Bryant-Denny Stadium signage as Alabama, playing against Texas A&M, and its fans adjust to the new 'Covid normal' on NCAA college football game day, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. A restricted number of fans were allowed to attend the game, meaning many did not travel to the city, while others sought social opportunities at restaurants and bars. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
    AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

    One year after their epic battle in Austin, ESPN is heading to Bryant–Denny Stadium for the Texas-Alabama game on Sept. 9.

    College Gameday announced Saturday it will set up camp in Tuscaloosa to preview the marquee matchup between the two iconic football programs.

    College GameDay @CollegeGameDay

    TUSCALOOSA HERE WE COME 📍 <br><br>You already know this is going to be 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/TexasFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexasFootball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a> <a href="https://t.co/QyhUXqZo8F">pic.twitter.com/QyhUXqZo8F</a>

