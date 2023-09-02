Alabama Named ESPN College Gameday 2023 Location for Week 2 Matchup vs. Texas

Alabama Named ESPN College Gameday 2023 Location for Week 2 Matchup vs. TexasSeptember 2, 2023
One year after their epic battle in Austin, ESPN is heading to Bryant–Denny Stadium for the Texas-Alabama game on Sept. 9.
College Gameday announced Saturday it will set up camp in Tuscaloosa to preview the marquee matchup between the two iconic football programs.
College GameDay @CollegeGameDay
TUSCALOOSA HERE WE COME 📍 <br><br>You already know this is going to be 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/TexasFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TexasFootball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a> <a href="https://t.co/QyhUXqZo8F">pic.twitter.com/QyhUXqZo8F</a>
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.