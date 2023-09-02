Everything You Need to Know For WWE Payback 2023

0 of 3

WWE

WWE Payback airs Saturday night and for the first time in what feels like years, The Bloodline is not taking center stage at the show.

In fact, this premium live event doesn't feature a single member of the group. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Both Usos are totally absent, and that gives everyone else an opportunity to shine.

Even though a few titles will be on the line, one of the biggest bouts on the card doesn't have anything to do with a belt. Becky Lynch will step inside a steel cage with Trish Stratus in the hopes of putting their feud behind them once and for all.

We will also see popular stars such as Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio and many more fight to entertain the WWE Universe.

Let's take a look at what you need to know about Saturday's Payback PPV.