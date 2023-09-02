Everything You Need to Know For WWE Payback 2023September 2, 2023
Everything You Need to Know For WWE Payback 2023
WWE Payback airs Saturday night and for the first time in what feels like years, The Bloodline is not taking center stage at the show.
In fact, this premium live event doesn't feature a single member of the group. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Both Usos are totally absent, and that gives everyone else an opportunity to shine.
Even though a few titles will be on the line, one of the biggest bouts on the card doesn't have anything to do with a belt. Becky Lynch will step inside a steel cage with Trish Stratus in the hopes of putting their feud behind them once and for all.
We will also see popular stars such as Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Rey Mysterio and many more fight to entertain the WWE Universe.
Let's take a look at what you need to know about Saturday's Payback PPV.
Venue and Start Time
Venue: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 8 p.m. ET (main show)
How to Watch: Peacock, WWE Network for international fans and select PPV providers
Payback Card
- Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (World Heavyweight Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Women's World Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus (Cage match)
- LA Knight vs. The Miz
- Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory (United States Championship)
- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (Tag Team Championships)
Here is the card for WWE Payback as it currently stands:
Streaming Info
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4/5
- Roku
- Chromecast
- Xbox One, Series X and S
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select LG, Sony and Samsung and other Smart TVs
- Supported browsers
For fans in the United States, WWE Network's hub on the Peacock streaming service is where to watch Payback. International fans can use the standard WWE Network. A list of devices that support Peacock TV can be found here.
The Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, including YouTube and WWE Network through Peacock.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching the show on a streaming device.
Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service for international fans, according to WWE.com:
Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.