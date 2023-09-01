UNC's Tez Walker out vs. South Carolina amid Eligibility Appeal; Mack Brown Rips NCAA

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Tez Walker has been ruled out for Saturday's season opener against South Carolina as he awaits a decision from the NCAA on his eligibility for the 2023 campaign.

"I can't express my disappointment in the NCAA strong enough," Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown said of the situation, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson. "The NCAA has been reluctant to consider the real issues of mental health, COVID and rule changes that have impacted Tez's personal journey."

