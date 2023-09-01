Report: MLB Pitch Clock Rules Won't Change During 2023 Playoffs amid Player Requests

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The MLB pitch clock rules, which were instituted prior to this season, will not change in the playoffs despite player requests to do so.

Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci first reported the news.

"The pitch timer in postseason play will remain unchanged from regular-season play," Verducci wrote Friday.

"After a meeting of its Executive Council, MLB informed the Competition Committee on Friday afternoon that it will not be presenting any proposals to amend rules for postseason play this year, according to a league official."

ESPN's Jeff Passan added more information.

Per Verducci, some players hoped for an increased amount of time between pitches given the importance of postseason play. However, the rules will stay the same.

According to Baseball-Reference, MLB games are averaging two hours and 39 minutes, or 23 minutes quicker than the 2022 season. That's the fastest time since 1981, when games averaged two hours and 38 minutes.

Naturally, a game that received criticism for dragging on too long has found a solution to that problem. The league has also adapted well to the rules over the season. Per Verducci, "violations have declined from 0.71 per game in April to 0.29 per game in August."

The baseball season is quickly nearing its end with one month of regular season play remaining. The playoffs will begin on Oct. 3.