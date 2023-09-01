ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts USC's Caleb Williams to Win 2nd Heisman Award

Set Number: X164403 TK1

ESPN Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. is not overthinking his Heisman prediction.

Kiper picked USC quarterback Caleb Williams to take home his second consecutive Heisman Trophy, stating that he should have a good chance to replicate his numbers from the 2022 season.

"I guess I'll be the boring one and pick the guy who just won it," Kiper wrote. "But how can you not? He's going to put up incredible numbers in Lincoln Riley's offense ... again."

Williams numbers in 2022 were sensational. He threw for 4,537 yards and had 42 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He also had 382 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He helped lead the Trojans to an 11-3 record and they are considered to be among the top teams in the Pac-12 for 2023 with him at the helm.

His 2023 has gotten off to a hot start as he threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the Trojan's Week 0 victory over San Jose State.

While he looks like the favorite, winning a second Heisman is easier said than done. The feat has only been accomplished once, as Ohio State running back Archie Griffin won the award in 1974 and 1975.

Williams will look to build towards Kiper's prediction Saturday when the Trojans host Nevada.