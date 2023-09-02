Fantasy Football 2023 Cheatsheet: Draft Rankings and Sleepers to Target

0 of 4

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Crafting a winning fantasy football squad is easier in theory than in practice. It requires smart roster and bye-week management, plus a little bit of good fortune in the player-health department.



Of course, the core of any successful fantasy squad is built through the draft.



There are two basic keys to starting a fantasy season off right—avoid busts early and uncover sleeper value late.



With the 2023 season set to kick off on Thursday, we're here to provide a little last-minute draft help with our top point-per-reception (PPR) draft targets and by diving into a few potential sleepers.

