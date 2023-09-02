Fantasy Football 2023 Cheatsheet: Draft Rankings and Sleepers to TargetSeptember 2, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023 Cheatsheet: Draft Rankings and Sleepers to Target
Crafting a winning fantasy football squad is easier in theory than in practice. It requires smart roster and bye-week management, plus a little bit of good fortune in the player-health department.
Of course, the core of any successful fantasy squad is built through the draft.
There are two basic keys to starting a fantasy season off right—avoid busts early and uncover sleeper value late.
With the 2023 season set to kick off on Thursday, we're here to provide a little last-minute draft help with our top point-per-reception (PPR) draft targets and by diving into a few potential sleepers.
Positional PPR Cheatsheet
Quarterback
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
11. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
13. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
14. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
15. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
Running Back
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
5. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
9. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
10. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
11. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
13. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
14. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
15. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
16. Breece Hall, New York Jets
17. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
18. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
19. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
20. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
9. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
10. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
12. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
13. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
16. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
17. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears
18. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
19. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
4. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
5. Darren Waller, New York Giants
6. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
7. Evan Engram, Houston Texans
8. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
11. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans
12. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans
13. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
14. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
15. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers
Sleeper: Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks employ a top running back in Kenneth Walker III. However, that doesn't mean that there isn't room for rookie Zach Charnonnet to become a fantasy star too.
The Seahawks love to lean on the ground game, and Walker and Charbonnet could be eyeing a more even backfield split than most realize. Remember, Walker didn't become a full-time contributor until Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured fibula.
It's also important to recognize that Walker wasn't heavily utilized in the passing game (27 receptions). That's a role that Charbonnet—who had 37 receptions in 10 games last season—could quickly fill.
The rookie is also an excellent short-yardage back, meaning he could be a touchdown vulture while also providing solid PPR upside. With an average draft position (ADP) of only 98, Charbonnet is being undervalued heading into the 2023 season.
Sleeper: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Penny is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, as is former Detroit Lions starter D'Andre Swift. However, returning Eagles back Kenneth Gainwell may still emerge as the player to roster out of Philadelphia's backfield.
Gainwell isn't being highly valued and carries an ADP of 152. That's far too low considering the third-year back stands a good chance of emerging as Philadelphia's starter. It was Gainwell who led the Eagles' ground game during the 2022 postseason, and he's the most familiar with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense.
According to The Athletic's Zach Berman, Gainwell has also gotten the "steadiest work" in training camp.
While the Eagles are still likely to exercise a committee approach, and they may not have a back who replicates the 1,347 scrimmage yards Miles Sanders had in 2022, they are going to lean on their ground game often. Gainwell is well worth a flier late in drafts.
Sleeper: Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints
With an ADP of 251, New Orleans Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed is basically being overlooked in fantasy drafts. However, he has legitimate flex potential and is worth scooping up with a late selection.
A year ago, the undrafted rookie emerged as a key piece of the Saints passing attack. He didn't catch his first pass until Week 7 and still finished with 28 receptions, 488 yards and two touchdowns.
With another year under his belt and a more consistent quarterback in Derek Carr, Shaheed is poised for a significant jump in production.
There are a couple of caveats here. For one, Shaheed has been dealing with a groin injury and may not hit the ground running. Secondly, the Saints have other targets in Chris Olave and Michael Thomas. However, there's a fair chance that Shaheed will establish himself as New Orleans' No. 3 receiver by October.
Saheed is going to be available in the final few rounds, and he's worth a draft-and-stash selection.
*ADP from FantasyPros and current as of 9/1