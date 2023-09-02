NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023 Cheatsheet: Draft Rankings and Sleepers to Target

    Kristopher Knox September 2, 2023

    Fantasy Football 2023 Cheatsheet: Draft Rankings and Sleepers to Target

      Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell
      Crafting a winning fantasy football squad is easier in theory than in practice. It requires smart roster and bye-week management, plus a little bit of good fortune in the player-health department.

      Of course, the core of any successful fantasy squad is built through the draft.

      There are two basic keys to starting a fantasy season off right—avoid busts early and uncover sleeper value late.

      With the 2023 season set to kick off on Thursday, we're here to provide a little last-minute draft help with our top point-per-reception (PPR) draft targets and by diving into a few potential sleepers.

    Positional PPR Cheatsheet

      Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
      Chiefs QB Patrick MahomesMichael Owens/Getty Images

      Quarterback

      1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

      3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

      4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

      5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

      6. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

      7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

      8. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

      9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

      10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

      11. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

      12. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

      13. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

      14. Daniel Jones, New York Giants

      15. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

      Running Back

      1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

      3. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

      4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

      5. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

      6. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

      7. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

      8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

      9. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

      10. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

      11. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

      12. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

      13. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

      14. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

      15. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

      16. Breece Hall, New York Jets

      17. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

      18. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

      19. Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

      20. J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens

      Wide Receiver

      1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

      4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

      5. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

      6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

      7. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

      8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

      9. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

      10. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

      11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

      12. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

      13. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

      14. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

      15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

      16. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks

      17. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears

      18. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

      19. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars

      20. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

      Tight End

      1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

      2. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

      3. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

      4. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

      5. Darren Waller, New York Giants

      6. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

      7. Evan Engram, Houston Texans

      8. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

      9. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

      10. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

      11. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

      12. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

      13. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

      14. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

      15. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

    Sleeper: Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 26: Zach Charbonnet #26 of the Seattle Seahawks takes the field prior to a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 26, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
      Stacy Revere/Getty Images

      The Seattle Seahawks employ a top running back in Kenneth Walker III. However, that doesn't mean that there isn't room for rookie Zach Charnonnet to become a fantasy star too.

      The Seahawks love to lean on the ground game, and Walker and Charbonnet could be eyeing a more even backfield split than most realize. Remember, Walker didn't become a full-time contributor until Rashaad Penny suffered a fractured fibula.

      It's also important to recognize that Walker wasn't heavily utilized in the passing game (27 receptions). That's a role that Charbonnet—who had 37 receptions in 10 games last season—could quickly fill.

      The rookie is also an excellent short-yardage back, meaning he could be a touchdown vulture while also providing solid PPR upside. With an average draft position (ADP) of only 98, Charbonnet is being undervalued heading into the 2023 season.

    Sleeper: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 17: Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) looks on during the preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Penny is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, as is former Detroit Lions starter D'Andre Swift. However, returning Eagles back Kenneth Gainwell may still emerge as the player to roster out of Philadelphia's backfield.

      Gainwell isn't being highly valued and carries an ADP of 152. That's far too low considering the third-year back stands a good chance of emerging as Philadelphia's starter. It was Gainwell who led the Eagles' ground game during the 2022 postseason, and he's the most familiar with quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philly offense.

      According to The Athletic's Zach Berman, Gainwell has also gotten the "steadiest work" in training camp.

      While the Eagles are still likely to exercise a committee approach, and they may not have a back who replicates the 1,347 scrimmage yards Miles Sanders had in 2022, they are going to lean on their ground game often. Gainwell is well worth a flier late in drafts.

    Sleeper: Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 01: Rashid Shaheed #89 of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on January 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
      Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

      With an ADP of 251, New Orleans Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed is basically being overlooked in fantasy drafts. However, he has legitimate flex potential and is worth scooping up with a late selection.

      A year ago, the undrafted rookie emerged as a key piece of the Saints passing attack. He didn't catch his first pass until Week 7 and still finished with 28 receptions, 488 yards and two touchdowns.

      With another year under his belt and a more consistent quarterback in Derek Carr, Shaheed is poised for a significant jump in production.

      There are a couple of caveats here. For one, Shaheed has been dealing with a groin injury and may not hit the ground running. Secondly, the Saints have other targets in Chris Olave and Michael Thomas. However, there's a fair chance that Shaheed will establish himself as New Orleans' No. 3 receiver by October.

      Saheed is going to be available in the final few rounds, and he's worth a draft-and-stash selection.

      *ADP from FantasyPros and current as of 9/1

