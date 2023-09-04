MLB Power Rankings: Braves Topple Dodgers to Reclaim No. 1 Spot

0 of 30

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The two best teams in baseball squared off over the weekend, and the Atlanta Braves came out on top, taking three of four from the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium while also becoming the first team to 90 wins in 2023.

There are a lot of playoff spots still up for grabs with one month left to go in the season, including a wide-open NL wild-card race where the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs have a small cushion ahead of a four-way tie for the final spot.

The AL wild-card race boils down to whether it will be the AL East or AL West that sends three teams to the postseason, while the AL Central title is still technically up for grabs as the Cleveland Guardians trail the Minnesota Twins by five games, despite a losing record.

As teams continue to jockey for position, there was plenty of opportunity to shuffle things up in this week's MLB power rankings.

Keep in mind, these rankings are a fluid process, with teams rising and falling based on their recent performance relative to where they landed in the previous week's rankings.