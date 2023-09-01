ESPN College Gameday 2023: Week 1 Schedule, Location, Predictions and More

ESPN College Gameday 2023: Week 1 Schedule, Location, Predictions and MoreSeptember 1, 2023
The crew of ESPN's College Gameday kicks off its 2023 season Saturday in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina with an intriguing match-up between two teams looking to prove they belong in the same sentence as college football's best.
The Duke's Mayo Classic will pit No. 21 North Carolina Tar Heels against the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., each looking to answer questions about key elements of their teams while giving their fans hope that theirs will not be lost seasons.
College Gameday Information
Location: Romare Bearden Park in Charlotte
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Panel: Reece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee
Top 25 Schedule and Predictions
Saturday, September 2
No. 1 Georgia vs. UT Martin (6:00 p.m., ESPN+, prediction: Georgia)
No. 2 Michigan vs. East Carolina (12:00 p.m., Peacock, prediction: Michigan)
No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana (3:30 p.m., CBS, prediction: Ohio State)
No. 4 Alabama vs. Middle Tennessee (7:30 p.m., SEC Network, prediction: Alabama)
No. 6 USC vs. Nevada (6:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network, prediction: USC)
No. 7 Penn State vs. West Virginia (7:30 p.m., NBC, prediction: West Virginia)
No. 10 Washington vs. Boise State (3:30 p.m., ABC, prediction: Boise State)
No. 11 Texas vs. Rice (3:30 p.m., Fox, prediction: Texas)
No. 12 Tennessee vs. Virginia (12:00 p.m., ABC, prediction: Tennessee)
No. 13 Notre Dame vs. Tennessee State (3:30 p.m., NBC, prediction: Notre Dame)
No. 14 Utah vs. Florida (8:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Utah)
No. 15 Oregon vs. Portland State (3:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network, prediction: Oregon)
No. 16 Kansas State vs. SE Missouri State (7:00 p.m., Big 12 Network and ESPN+, prediction: Kansas State)
No. 17 TCU vs. Colorado (12:00 p.m., Fox, prediction: TCU)
No. 19 Wisconsin vs. Buffalo (3:30 p.m., FS1, prediction: Wisconsin)
No. 20 Oklahoma vs. Arkansas State (12:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Oklahoma)
No. 22 Ole Miss vs. Mercer (2:00 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+, prediction: Ole Miss)
No. 23 Texas A&M vs. New Mexico (7:00 p.m., ESPN, prediction: Texas A&M)
No. 24 Tulane vs. South Alabama (8:00 p.m., ESPNU, prediction: Tulane)
No. 25 Iowa vs. Utah State (12:00 p.m., FS1, prediction: Iowa)
No. 21 North Carolina vs. South Carolina Prediction
The Tar Heels enter their first game of the season with, arguably, one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Drake Maye.
The sophomore signal caller wowed fans and analysts alike in 2022 with a magnificent performance that included 4321 yards, 38 TDs, and just 7 INTs for a QBR of 82.4.
Simply put, he was phenomenal and this year's squad should go as he goes.
At least, that would be the case with an even half-competent defense, something last season's squad did not have. The porous unit was last in the ACC in yards allowed per game and the secondary was particularly bad, allowing 271 yards per game.
The result of that sub-par play? Four consecutive losses down the stretch following a 9-1 start.
It would be difficult to imagine that squad being as downright awful as it was a season ago but there are still very real questions about the team's abilities to improve in a measurable way under coordinator Gene Chizik, who has traditionally fielded a leaky defensive squad.
As it turns out, for Saturday's game, all the Tar Heels have to do is employ a bend-but-don't-break philosophy and the team can earn its first win of the year, against a South Carolina squad whose defense is not markedly better than UNC's and whose offense has just as many questions.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler has long been one of the more promising young quarterbacks in the game but he has yet to play up to his potential. A season ago, he managed just 18 TDs and 12 INTs through the air and a sub-par 59.3 QBR.
It was hardly the Heisman season some thought he was capable of, even as he enjoyed late-season success, knicking both Tennessee and Clemson out of College Football Playoff contention.
CBS Sports College Football 🏈 @CBSSportsCFB
"Spencer Rattler, the way he finished the season last year... Combine that with the lack of defense that UNC has had. It's a bad combination." 🗣️ <a href="https://twitter.com/randycrossFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@randycrossFB</a> <br><br>The Inside College Football crew breaks down the Week 1 border battle between UNC and South Carolina. <a href="https://t.co/JJ7Fof03z1">pic.twitter.com/JJ7Fof03z1</a>
Rattler has the physical tools to take advantage of the siv-like secondary of North Carolina and will look to prove he is every bit as good as most have believed him to be, but inconsistent play and an offensive unit that is prone to committing turnovers (1.0 fumbles, 1.1 interceptions per game in 2022) make for a team with more uncertainties than the opposition.
Taking into consideration that the Tar Heels have the better QB on paper, with less of a propensity for turning the ball over and greater consistency, it feels like this is North Carolina's game to win.
Especially if they are capable of getting one big play out of a maligned defensive unit that will have its first opportunity to prove critics wrong.
Prediction: North Carolina wins a shootout, 41-38