NC State's Rakeim Ashford Stretchered off Field After Injury vs. UConn

AP Photo/Ben McKeown

There was a scary moment during the third quarter of Thursday's game between North Carolina State and UConn.

Wolfpack safety Rakeim Ashford was carted off the field. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg noted that the CBS Sports Network broadcast reported he had feeling and movement in his extremities.

A number of his teammates gathered around him as he was evaluated by medical personnel:

Tony Catalina of Pro Football Network reported Ashford was on the field for more than 10 minutes before a stretcher and cart removed him.

He gave a thumbs-up sign as he was stretchered away.

Ashford is a graduate student on North Carolina State's roster this season.

He appeared in 13 games for the Wolfpack last season and finished with 10 tackles and one interception.