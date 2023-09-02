Final Picks for Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Payback 2023 Match Card

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Following an exciting string of stadium shows and international events, WWE Payback this Saturday, Sept. 2 pales in comparison on paper but still boasts a promising lineup.

The World Heavyweight Championship will take center stage for the first time on pay-per-view for the first time since its inception when Seth Rollins defends against the rejuvenated Shinsuke Nakamura, whose new attitude makes him more of a threat to the title than some may think.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will also settle their score once and for all when they collide for a final time. Despite their feud falling short of fan expectations, they have a chance to redeem themselves with a hot payoff inside of a steel cage.

The event doesn't have the same buzz behind it that others have this year but can exceed expectations if executed properly. If nothing else, it's virtually guaranteed to deliver from an in-ring standpoint.

The late addition of John Cena as host makes matters more intriguing as well.

Ahead of Payback 2023, these are the last-minute picks that matter most.