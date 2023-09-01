Gilas Pilipinas vs. China: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The Philippines men's national basketball team has one more shot at a win in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

After an 87-68 loss to South Sudan on Thursday, Gilas Pilipinas missed out on a chance at a guaranteed a trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, the team's tournament will end with a Saturday matchup against China.

The game is set to take place at 8 a.m. ET. and can be live-streamed on ESPN+.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Philippines are a three-point favorite. The over/under on the game is 157.5 points. The Philippines are a -155 moneyline favorite ($155 bet to win $100). China is a +130 moneyline underdog ($100 bet to win $130).

The top-performing Asian team in the FIBA tournament gets automatic Olympics qualification.

After falling out of FIBA contention by going 0-3 in group play, the Philippines' loss to South Sudan in the classification round means they have been knocked out of the running for this slot, per ESPN's Sid Ventura.

Gilas Pilipinas hasn't been to the Olympics since 1972.

China is still technically in the running for the automatic Olympics bid, but Ventura classified the team's chances as "still alive but barely."

All six Asian teams missed out on a top-16 finish in the FIBA tournament, but Japan won 86-77 in a classification stage clash with Venezuela Thursday. They have a 44-point lead in point differential, so China would need a huge win over the Philippines to qualify.

Meanwhile, Gilas Pilipinas will be playing for pride. A win Saturday would mean avoiding becoming the first winless hosts of the FIBA tournament since 1978, per Ventura.