MLB Rumors: Josh Donaldson, Brewers Reach Minor League Contract After Yankees Release

After being released by the New York Yankees, Josh Donaldson is reportedly getting another shot elsewhere.

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Milwaukee Brewers signed the former American League MVP to a minor league contract on Thursday.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon previously reported the team had interest,

The Yankees announced Donaldson's release on Tuesday. He was hitting .142/.225/.434 with 10 homers in 106 at-bats in 33 games this season.

Donaldson was originally acquired by the Yankees in a March 2022 trade with the Minnesota Twins. He was their primary starting third baseman last season, though he struggled with a .222/.308/.374 slash line in 132 games.

The Brewers are desperate to find production at third base going into the final month of the season. Their third basemen have posted a collective .251/.311/.397 slash line.

Andruw Monasterio, who has been Milwaukee's primary third baseman for the past two months, has hit a wall. He's got a .206/.277/.284 slash line in 28 games since July 29.

Even though Donaldson isn't close to the player he was at his peak, he could have some value to a playoff contender as a bat off the bench. The 37-year-old isn't hitting for average against anyone, but he does have a .692 slugging percentage and four homers in 26 at-bats against lefties this season.

It's a small sample size, for sure, but Rosenthal noted the Brewers would only be paying Donaldson a pro-rated share of the minimum salary if he signs for the rest of this season.

Milwaukee is in a fight to stay atop the NL Central with one month remaining in the regular season. It leads the division entering play on Thursday with a 74-59 record, three games ahead of the Chicago Cubs (71-62).

The Cincinnati Reds (69-66) are also hanging around at six games back.

The Brewers have led the division outright every day since Aug. 3. They made the playoffs in four consecutive years from 2018 to '21 and are looking for their third division title in the past six seasons.